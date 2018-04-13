Semi vs. fire hydrant breaks water pipes

Posted On Fri. Apr 13th, 2018
A small portion of downtown was under a water boil advisory from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Water distribution Foreman Eric Smarr said the advisory came as a result of a fire hydrant at East Tiffin and South Main streets that was struck by a semi. The collision caused the hydrant to be knocked off and broke pipes down below.

“In order to fix it, we had to do a repair, which required some water pressure loss,” Smarr said, explaining the boil advisory was “an extra precaution” in the event groundwater got into the pipes during the repair.

“But that didn’t happen,” he said.

The boil advisory was lifted by Thursday afternoon after water samples came back clean.

“It was a pretty routine fix,” Smarr said.

Approximately seven or eight services around the 100 block of South Main Street were effected and received the advisory Tuesday evening.

According to the media report, the crash occurred at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked traffic due to water in the roadway and CERT was requested. The semi driver was issued a citation.

