Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported he was side-swiped by a semi near West South and South Countyline streets at 8:10 a.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• Two subjects were arrested on warrants following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

Wednesday:

• A subject was taken into custody on a warrant and issued a citation following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Center streets.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning following a traffic stop at Poplar and Center streets.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a stop at North Countyline and West Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for a seatbelt violation following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Center streets.

• Officer issued a warning for one defective headlight following a traffic stop at Leonard and West Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued a citation for expired tags following a traffic stop at Gormley Street and Springville Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a headlight out following a traffic stop at North Town and McDougal streets.

• Officer issued a warning for lights required following a traffic stop at East South and South Main streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Park Avenue and North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at Lynn and East Culbertson streets.

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and improper right turn following a traffic stop at North Town and McDougal streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• A North Countyline Street manager requested to speak with an officer regarding the theft of beer.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding her ex filing her taxes and having the money deposited into his account; stated he was refusing to give it to her. Officer spoke to the male half and told him to put the money into the subject’s account as soon as he got it; he claimed that was his plan all along.

• A North Countyline Street complainant stated her aspirin was stolen.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Complainant reported an East Lytle Street residence was broken into. Officer noted damage to the door but nothing was stolen.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller advised a street sign fell down near North Union and Elm streets. Message was left for the street department.

• An East Jackson Street caller requested an officer for a female subject knocking on the door. Officer made contact with both parties and advised them of their options.

• Officers conducted follow-ups on Perry Street and Peeler Drive.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller advised a male subject was sitting by a garage near East Fourth and South Main streets; believed they were smoking an illegal substance. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer was out replacing cones on the roadway near North Countyline and West Jackson streets.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Lytle Street, East South Street, West South Street, North Countyline Street,

Wednesday:

• Caller requested an officer due to loud noise on a roof near North Union and West Jackson streets. Officer noted the noise was believed to an animal.

• Dispatch received an open 9-1-1 call from an East Tiffin Street location. Officer was unable to locate.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup call near Williston Avenue and Palmer Street. Officer spoke with residents in the area; was unable to locate.

• Caller advised of an animal in the area of Circle Drive. Officer relocated the animal.

• Caller complained of a traffic cone in the middle of the roadway near Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.

• Complainant requested an officer for a standby on East High Street.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle left the roadway and struck a vehicle in his Union Street yard in Bettsville.

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North County Road 11.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Upper Sandusky Police Department requested deputies make contact with a subject at a North Angel Drive address. Deputy was unable to make contact; left a note.

Comments

comments