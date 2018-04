LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

A field fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. just south of Fostoria. Bascom Fire and EMS reported to the fire with mutual aid from New Riegel (NBS Joint Fire District). According to radio traffic from Seneca County, the fire was reported near the area of U.S. 23 and County Road 112. On arrival, fire fighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a field west of U.S. 23. No other information was available at presstime.

Comments

comments