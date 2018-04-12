Vehicle catches fire after two-car crash

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Crews work the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Ohio 587 and West Township Road 112 Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. According to Deputy Denny Wilkinson with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Travell S. Coleman, 28, of Fostoria, was traveling westbound on Township Road 112 when he pulled into the intersection in the path of Amber N. Payton, 33, of Fostoria, who was southbound on Ohio 587. Payton’s 2006 Buick Rendezvous struck the 2018 Mitsubishi SUV and went off the west side of the roadway. The Mitsubishi came to rest in the intersection and caught fire. Bascom Joint Fire District was on scene to put the fire out. Coleman, who was able to get out of the vehicle before it erupted in flames, refused treatment. Payton was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Bascom EMS with non life-threatening injuries. Coleman was cited for a stop sign violation/failure to yield after a stop. Both subjects were traveling alone and were wearing their seatbelts. Ohio Department of Transportation was called to the scene to shut down the roadway while Reinhart Auto Body was called to tow both vehicles. No further information was available at press time.

