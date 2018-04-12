Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported someone struck his vehicle while parked in the 300 block of Perry Street at 10:20 p.m. and fled the scene. His vehicle had a broken driver side tail light, paint transfer and minor body damage to the rear driver side. Officer spoke to neighbors who were outside at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at South Union and West Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued two citations following a traffic stop at McDougal and North Town streets; also issued a warning for loud noise.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a semi truck hitting a fire hydrant at East Tiffin and South Main streets at 7:42 p.m. Officers blocked traffic due to water in the roadway and CERT was requested.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at South Main and East South streets.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to report a 4-wheeler was taken from an East North Street property.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• Caller reported his vehicle was egged on North Poplar Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance in a vehicle search near Columbus Avenue and South Town Street.

• Caller reported a male subject was throwing and breaking things at a North Union Street location; no physical assault was reported. Subject was gone upon officer’s arrival; unable to locate and told caller to notify them if he returned.

• An East North Street caller stated her home-schooled daughter was refusing to take a test and left. Juvenile returned home.

• Caller stated his Seneca Avenue neighbor is yelling profanity and letting his dogs out to bark.

• Complainant reported a small dog was being thrown and kicked by a male subject on Sandusky Street. Officer spoke to the dog owner who advised they were training the pet and it may have jumped on her father-in-law who, in turn, could have pushed the dog down. Officer noted the dog appeared perfectly health and detected no cruelty.

• Officer conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Main Street, South Main Street, East Lytle Street, Columbus Avenue,

• Caller advised there was possibly someone in a vacant McDougal Street house. Officer checked the residence and it was clear; was unable to secure the door due to prior damage.

Tuesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street,

• Caller requested an officer check a West Tiffin Street location for a juvenile. Child was returned to his grandmother.

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle with a door open at West Jackson and North Union streets. Resident forgot to close the door; everything OK.

• Officer offered assistance with a disabled vehicle at Sandusky and North Town streets.

• Caller stated subjects were causing a disturbance in the area of East Fourth and South Poplar streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a syringe was located near South Main and East Center streets. Item was collected.

• Subject came on station to report a scam where someone claimed to be with the IRS offering gift cards in exchange for money. Officer gave the subject an identity theft packet.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer.

• Owner of a West Lytle Street property came on station to speak with an officer regarding another subject.

• Caller advised of a vehicle on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to locate.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a large fire burning in the 800 block of Oaklawn Avenue at 10:41 a.m. Subject was given a verbal warning for an open burn.

Seneca County

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported a lock was cut off a North Township Road 101 location and copper was stolen.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A school employee requested a welfare check on two students at an Elm Street residence in Bettsville. Deputy was unable to make contact as no one would answer the door; the neighbor advised they were not home.

• Caller complained of a vehicle sitting on a county-owned lot on Buckley Street for several months that is an eyesore. Deputy noted the vehicle was well off the roadway and everything was fine.

Tuesday:

• A West Township Road 36 caller stated her ex was coming down the lane and ended up in the house. Subject was gone upon deputy’s arrival.

