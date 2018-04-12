Charges dismissed for alleged Tiffin shooter

Attempted murder charges against the alleged shooter in the March 27 incident in Tiffin have been dismissed.

The charge of attempted homicide, a first-degree felony, against Hussein Mohamed, 23, of Grove City was dismissed on Monday after the Seneca Prosecutor’s Office advised the case needed further investigation, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court records.

Published reports state Mohamed was misidentified in a photo line-up by one of the victims of the shooting. After Mohamed was arrested on Friday evening, a family member of the co-defendant and driver, John Ross Moyler of Westerville, notified the police department that Mohamed was not the alleged passenger that fired shots at a vehicle at the corner of Beechwood and Westwood drives.

Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported being shot at after leaving their home on St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Tiffin Police Department.

The pair noticed a dark gray Hyundai following them closely as they departed, the release said.

When they continued on Miami Street to the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives, the Hyundai pulled in front of them blocking their vehicle. Moyler and a passenger then stepped out and fired at the two victims’ car.

Moyler has been charged with complicity to attempted homicide, a first-degree felony.

