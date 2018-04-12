Annual Farmers’ Markets start with celebration of mom

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The Fostoria Garden Club is prepping for their annual Farmers’ Markets.

The club’s biggest money-maker will kick off in May. Markets will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the grassy area at the corner of East Tiffin and South Main streets.

Market dates for this year include:

• May 5 — Celebrate Moms, sponsored by Alan Kaminsky Jewelers

• May 19 — Let’s Go Gardening, sponsored by Creative Concepts Landscaping

• June 16 — Dads & Kids, sponsored by Great Lakes Ace Hardware Fostoria

• July 21 — Christmas in July, sponsored by Second Wind Music Center

• Aug. 4 — Healthy Living, sponsored by ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital

• Aug. 18 — Dog Days of Summer, sponsored by Tri-County Veterinary Clinic

• Sept. 1 — Arts & Crafts, sponsored by the Fostoria Community Arts Council

• Sept. 15 — Harvest Happenings, sponsored by the Mennel Milling Company

The Fostoria Farmers’ Markets began in 2011 with the goals of bringing people downtown and providing the community with a source of fresh produce from the area.

“One of the original goals is just to have people to come downtown and be able to shop locally and we think that’s still one of the main reasons we continue to have the markets,” Garden Club President Carol Kinn said. “Of course, it’s also how we earn most of our money to do all of the projects we do around town.”

Proceeds generated from the Farmers’ Markets are reinvested back into the community through horticulture projects. Over the past seven years, the garden club has invested more than $12,000 into revamping landscaping area around the community.

Fostoria Garden Club began completing the little garden projects in 2012 when they put in new dirt and mulch throughout downtown. They continued their projects in 2013 by revamping the landscaping around the flag at Midblock and West South Street and in 2014 by fixing up the flowerbed at the corner of North Town and East Center streets.

Members were able to complete two projects in 2015 when they spruced up the area between reservoirs 2 and 3 and when they restored NOX Point – the area at the corner of U.S. 23 and Springville Avenue – to commemorate the arrival of NOX Corp. in the city.

The club has also done smaller projects, such as the baby section at Fountain Cemetery, placing a bench at the entrance to the Municipal Building and mulching the downtown area every other year.

Last year, the group put in around $3,345 “” from community donations as well as a grant from the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation “” for the revitalization of Gray Park.

With the help of Fostoria-based Creative Concept Landscaping, plant life and bricks were removed from the entrance of the park near North Vine Street. The stamped bricks at the entrance were lifted, cleaned and, in some cases, glued before being replaced in a design that created a walkway down the middle of the flowerbed. Mulch and new plants, such as hydrangeas and boxwoods, were placed to either side of the walkway.

A flowerbed on the south side of the park was also spruced up with new mulch and new and repurposed plant life. Plants were added around the shelter house and at the Gray Park sign, as well.

The last addition to the park was a line of trees along the south side.

This year, Kinn said the club has planned to finish up landscaping in front of the Fostoria Learning Center as well as the annual downtown planting, which will take place at the end of May. Club members have “other ideas kicking around” but no other projects have been “set in stone.”

“One of the goals of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs is to do beautification projects for your community and state so we’re following our club’s objective,” Kinn said. “These projects portray the city in a positive light. It’s nice to come into Fostoria and travel through it and see all of the beauty it holds.”

The garden club members man their own booth at the Farmers’ Markets, selling floral arrangements and unique planters.

Other vendors sell products such as baked goods, produce, Scentsy items, Tupperware, jewelry, homemade crafts, dog treats and more.

Additionally, the club offers spaces to non-profit groups — such as the Fostoria Lion’s Club, the Fostoria Area Historical Society, the Seneca County Humane Society and Kaubisch Memorial Public Library — free of charge.

Vendor registration is recommended so organizers can assign a space to each vendor before the event.

Cost for a 10×10 space is $65 for the entire season. Cost for a space at a single event is $10 if paid by the Monday before the market or $15 if paid after that Monday.

To register or for more information, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com, call 419-435-1718 or visit the Fostoria Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

