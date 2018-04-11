Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Jeremy Lee Allen, 38, last listed address 1229 R Perrysburg Road, was brought down from court on bond.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Van Buren and North Vine streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for no license plate light following a traffic stop at North Main and East Culbertson streets.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported someone ransacked her vehicle on Stinchcomb Drive.

Monday:

• Complainant reported someone broke into their East Tiffin Street basement window. Officer was unable to determine how the window was broken.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer conducted a follow-up on Beier Drive and evidence was collected.

• Complainant reported possible touching of a toddler. Incident is under investigation; Seneca County Children Services was contacted.

• Caller stated an East Jackson Street employee improperly disciplined a client for misbehavior. Incident is under investigation.

• Officer was out on a follow-up on East Sixth Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked on East North Street for an extended period of time. Officer spoke to the owner who said she would move the vehicles.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in regards to a possible scam. Officer advised it was a legitimate third party.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was dumping trash into the city mulch pile on South Union Street. Incident is under investigation.

• A repo company employee advised they were repoing a vehicle on Maple Street.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver near North Countyline and Elm streets.

• Officer advised of a train blocking the crossing on Columbus Avenue. About 30 minutes later, the train was moving but still blocking the crossing.

• Officer was out with a vehicle on Woodward Avenue with plates the Bureau of Motor Vehicles wanted confiscated.

• Officer was out with subjects who were teepeeing a vehicle; spoke to owner who didn’t want to press charges but subjects had to clean up the mess.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Main Street and West Lytle Street.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a North Union Street address with what appeared to be a female subject in distress. Upon callback, male subject stated all was OK. Officer went to the location and spoke with both subjects; everything was fine as the call was a misdial.

Monday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Vine Street, North Countyline Street, Buckley Street, South Poplar Street,

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Clark Street.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a McDougal Street location. Officer visited the residence but the call did not come from there.

• Complainant advised of an unwanted female subject at a Woodward Avenue location banging on the door. Subject was trespassed from the property and left the area.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer in reference to a CPO violation.

• Caller requested assistance with a resident parking multiple vehicles with expired registration in a yard on West Fourth Street.

• Caller reported a small juvenile was hanging out an upstairs window of a West Center Street residence. Officer made contact with the child’s older brother who ran inside and shut the window.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject complaining of chest pain in the 20 block of Christopher Drive at 8:44 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a red light violation following a traffic stop at Sandusky and Buckley streets in Fostoria.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller advised there was a couch in a ditch off West County Road 28 and they found a cell phone in it.

• A South Ohio 587 caller requested to speak with a deputy in reference to paying to have spray foam done and something was disconnected.

Monday:

• Deputies responded to a dog bite on West County Road 10. Deputy was out on South U.S. 23 for a follow-up. Female subject stated when they tried to offer to pay any medical bills from the dog bite, the complainant was not cooperative.

• A male subject advised a female subject had not been taking her medication and was hitting him with a strap, called her brother to come “take care of him and remove him from the property.” The female subject then called and said the male was trespassing. The female subject was detained for disorderly conduct and would be released when sober and the male subject was warned for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Comments

comments