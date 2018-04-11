Ohio Agribusiness Association tours Mennel

Posted On Wed. Apr 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Beard nets and hair nets and hard hats, oh my.

Participants in the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s Ohio Grain Processor’s Tour began their visit to The Mennel Milling Company, 320 Findlay St., on Tuesday afternoon by suiting up for safety and sanitation.

Blake Lemley, operations manager, along with Jay McAllister, grain merchandiser, led visitors through the flour mill from the start with wheat receiving to shipping final products out to customers.

The tour showcased the facility’s diversity, which is notable for a plant of its size, according to Lemley.

The Fostoria-based flour mill processes soft red winter wheat, hard red spring Wheat, hard red winter wheat, and organic wheat to produce over 300 flour varieties.

Visitors were able to see firsthand how the raw materials are made into specialized products, such as thermally treated flour, which has lower micro counts, according to Lemley, for use in treats such as cookie dough ice cream.

The milling company also showed off their expanding capacities as well as their commitment to the industry and community.

“We’re proud to show the facility off,” said McAllister in an interview about the tour. “We’re really proud to be part of Fostoria and a fixture in Ohio and the national agricultural market as well.”

Branding and Communications Manager at The Mennel Milling Company, Julie Reinhart, had added in the interview, “We’ve put a lot of money into our facility and we’re hoping that people can see what our commitment has done – the economic growth, development and investments that make a difference. We’re expanding and essentially adding a whole new mill.

“We’ve partnered with local construction services and other services, such as electricians, We’re not only investing in new facilities, but helping grow the partnership side of what it means to work with other local partners.”

The group’s next stop was another Fostoria agribusiness, POET Biorefining, 2111 Sandusky St., which has been boosting the local economy with their production of ethanol since it came to the town ten years ago.

According to POET Commodity Manager Brad Pope, the tour focused on its history, the process by which they create their products, including bi products, and where and how they source their corn.

The biorefinery POET Biorefining focuses not only producing their product, but also on keeping its workers safe, which is a key practice they hoped to share with the visitors.

“We will be stressing safety as one of our best practices,” said Pope. “We want to see everyone leave work the same way they came, so we want to create an environment where people can do their work and see that happen.”

The tour, a first-time event for the Ohio Agribusiness Association, brought together those involved in the grain processing industry from elevator staff to book keepers to grain marketers for a chance to share ideas and network.

According to Janice Welsheimer, director of educational programs for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the event, like many hosted by the association, aimed to bring people together within the industry to learn from each other and share best practices.

The grain processor’s tour was a success, according to Welsheimer, with participants already asking when the association would host another event like this.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Ace Pitcher Corey Kluber

Video Recap: Kluber strikes out 13, in Indians over Tigers 2-0 shutout

Posted On10 Apr 2018
Fred Guttenberg, Parkland victim's father

Parkland victim's Dad supports proposed Ohio gun law changes 

Posted On10 Apr 2018
LeBron James baseline drive

NBA Video: James, Love lead Cavs past Knicks to take 50th win and Central Div title

Posted On10 Apr 2018

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 9 1 .900 — Toronto 8 4 .667 2 New York 5 6 .455 4½ Baltimore 4 8 .333
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Elmwood boys sweep NBC meet

BLOOMDALE — Austin Murphy and Joey Childress recorded three wins apiece to lead host Elmwood’s boys to victories over Woodmore and
Posted On 10 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company