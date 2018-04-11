Ohio Agribusiness Association tours Mennel

By LYDIA BAULER

Beard nets and hair nets and hard hats, oh my.

Participants in the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s Ohio Grain Processor’s Tour began their visit to The Mennel Milling Company, 320 Findlay St., on Tuesday afternoon by suiting up for safety and sanitation.

Blake Lemley, operations manager, along with Jay McAllister, grain merchandiser, led visitors through the flour mill from the start with wheat receiving to shipping final products out to customers.

The tour showcased the facility’s diversity, which is notable for a plant of its size, according to Lemley.

The Fostoria-based flour mill processes soft red winter wheat, hard red spring Wheat, hard red winter wheat, and organic wheat to produce over 300 flour varieties.

Visitors were able to see firsthand how the raw materials are made into specialized products, such as thermally treated flour, which has lower micro counts, according to Lemley, for use in treats such as cookie dough ice cream.

The milling company also showed off their expanding capacities as well as their commitment to the industry and community.

“We’re proud to show the facility off,” said McAllister in an interview about the tour. “We’re really proud to be part of Fostoria and a fixture in Ohio and the national agricultural market as well.”

Branding and Communications Manager at The Mennel Milling Company, Julie Reinhart, had added in the interview, “We’ve put a lot of money into our facility and we’re hoping that people can see what our commitment has done – the economic growth, development and investments that make a difference. We’re expanding and essentially adding a whole new mill.

“We’ve partnered with local construction services and other services, such as electricians, We’re not only investing in new facilities, but helping grow the partnership side of what it means to work with other local partners.”

The group’s next stop was another Fostoria agribusiness, POET Biorefining, 2111 Sandusky St., which has been boosting the local economy with their production of ethanol since it came to the town ten years ago.

According to POET Commodity Manager Brad Pope, the tour focused on its history, the process by which they create their products, including bi products, and where and how they source their corn.

The biorefinery POET Biorefining focuses not only producing their product, but also on keeping its workers safe, which is a key practice they hoped to share with the visitors.

“We will be stressing safety as one of our best practices,” said Pope. “We want to see everyone leave work the same way they came, so we want to create an environment where people can do their work and see that happen.”

The tour, a first-time event for the Ohio Agribusiness Association, brought together those involved in the grain processing industry from elevator staff to book keepers to grain marketers for a chance to share ideas and network.

According to Janice Welsheimer, director of educational programs for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the event, like many hosted by the association, aimed to bring people together within the industry to learn from each other and share best practices.

The grain processor’s tour was a success, according to Welsheimer, with participants already asking when the association would host another event like this.

