Justice Center lighting, lawn, signs discussed

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

During a monthly work session Tuesday morning, Seneca County commissioners discussed Justice Center issues, including those pertaining to lighting, lawns and signs.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas inquired about the lighting of the Lady Justice statue, specifically about the various color schemes that can be used for special occasions.

It was learned a committee consisting of the county sheriff and the court judges usually decides what color schemes are to be used for various special occasions. The commissioners will also have input on the issue.

The commissioners said they would like for more light to shine toward the top of the statue, but to do so would be an expensive endeavor.

As the lawn at the site of the structure is currently all but bare due to construction activities, a discussion ensued as to the best way to grow grass there. The two foremost options appear to be the planting of grass seed in the dirt and the laying of sod to more quickly get the grass to grow.

While the original estimate for sod was $17,000, county officials have learned it can be done for about $12k.

Gilbane Construction, Inc. is to return about $4,000 in unused construction funds, and the judges have indicated they would pitch in with another $5,000 to help fund lawn issues.

A landscaping committee formed several months ago will be asked for their input prior to any decisions being made on the lawn issue.

Commissioner Holly Stacy then asked what restrictions will be placed on people who want to gather on the Justice Center lawn, as they have been allowed to do in years past.

“I would think we’d want people to stay off the lawn, at least for now,” Stacy said, referring to time to allow new grass to grow to a suitable stage. Thomas and Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners concurred.

Signs that would show the name and address of the structure are also being planned, but decisions will need to be made as to the placement of the signs. They could be mounted on the building or placed on the lawn in front of it.

A meeting of the sign committee was conducted at noon Tuesday, and the issue was to be brought forward at that meeting for a recommendation.

During the commissioners’ regular weekly meeting, the board voted to set aside $125,000 in a new budget stabilization fund.

County revenues are currently such that will allow the funds to be placed into the rainy day fund for use when the county’s finances may not be as rosy. Kerschner, at last week’s meeting, noted there will be an economic downturn someday, when the excess funds will come in handy.

Ken Majors, director of public safety for the county, introduced Adam Ingram, a candidate to become the county’s new Emergency Management Agency director.

“He is very highly qualified for the position,” Majors said of Ingram. “We did a four month search and we interviewed a lot of people for (the position).”

Ingram said he is from the Columbus area and has a Master of Business Administration degree.

“I’ve had a lot of disaster management training. I’m excited to serve the citizens of Seneca County.”

The board voted unanimously to hire Ingram, who will begin his new duties Monday. He takes the place of Dan Stahl, who resigned the position last year.

The commissioners also voted to appoint Jennifer Porter to represent them on the board of trustees of the Seneca County Homelessness Coalition. Kerschner noted there is one other board in the county that deals with homelessness issues, and wondered if there is a duplication of efforts.

“We should look at this to see if (the two groups) can be combined,” Kerschner said. Porter said she would look into the issue.

In other business, the commissioners approved several supplemental appropriation measures, including one for land bank fees in the amount of $71,102.20. An advance of $57,571 for the Community Based Corrections Facility fund was also approved.

May 2 was picked for the date to accept bids for work on a county and township roads reconstruction program. The deadline for submission of those bids was set for 10:30 a.m. that day.

Comments

comments