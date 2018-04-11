A chance to be glass royalty

Most young ladies spend the early years of their childhoods watching princesses and queens on television, wishing on stars to become royalty and make a difference as their idols did.

Area girls have the opportunity to make those dreams come true when they enter into the contest for the 26th annual Fostoria Glass Pageant.

“There’s more to being a princess and a queen than just winning a pageant and being in parades,” Mayor Eric Keckler said. “This group, and a lot of them before, spent a lot of time visiting the nursing homes, hosting fundraising efforts for a cause of their choice and doing a lot of good things in the community. They’re representing Fostoria but they also have the opportunity to do a lot of good things throughout the year.”

Registration forms are available online at fostoriaohio.gov (click on Calendar of Events) or in the mayor’s office or in the front office at St. Wendelin Catholic and Fostoria City schools.

Age groups are as follows: Wee Glass Princess, ages 4-6; Little Glass Princess, ages 7-9; Petite Glass Princess, ages 10-12; Glass Princess, ages 13-15; and Glass Queen, ages 16-18.

Contenders for 2018 Glass Queen will be competing for the annual First Federal Bank-Leah Hipsher Scholarship Fund, which will award $500 to the winner for college expenses.

Contestants will model “Sunday dress-up” and walk in a “T” pattern on stage, modeling formal attire. They must also answer one interview question.

Ladies will be judged on overall appearance, poise and stage presence. A winner and two runner-ups will be selected from each division.

Participants must be ages 4-18 and reside in the 44830 zip code. They must also provide a wallet-sized headshot and entry fee (cash or check only) at time of sign-up. Entry fees are $30 and will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 23.

Participants must also be available to attend pageant rehearsal at 6 p.m. April 24 in the PAC.

A Pre-Pageant Pizza Party will take place from 1-3 p.m. April 22 at the Fostoria Woman’s Club, 135 E. Fremont St., for all participants. Keckler said this is a chance for the girls to get to know each other as well as learn pre-pageant tips.

“The current pageant court will be there to show them how to do the ‘T’ walk on stage and have general discussions on what to expect at the pageant,” he said, adding all contestants will also receive a free goody bag.

The 26th annual event will be hosted by 13abc Action News Anchor Christina Williams at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Performing Arts Center, 1001 Park Ave. Miss Ohio 2017 Sarah Clapper will be attending as a special guest judge as well as a former glass queen. All pageant participants will enjoy a meet and greet with Miss Ohio.

The event will be televised live on channel 10.

Call the mayor’s office at 419-435-8282 for more information.

