Correspondence Secretary Beverly Ziegler (from left) chuckles as Betsy Saddler pulls open a party popper during The Fostoria Woman’s Club Annual Spring Tea on Monday afternoon at their clubhouse, 135 E. Fremont St. The group enjoyed fellowship over tea sandwiches, salad and desert before hearing a presentation from Becky White-Schooner of Weston on reading tea leaves, or “tasseography.” White-Schooner has been reading tea leaves since she was about eleven years old after she learned about the tradition from Latvian neighbors. She practices reading tea leaves as a kind of mindful meditation, said the guest speaker. Lucky audience members from each table won the chance to have their leaves interpreted by White-Schooner allowing the ladies of the women’s club to experience a reading firsthand.

