Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• A male subject was arrested for OVI following a traffic stop on a vehicle with fictitious plates on North Corporate Drive. Vehicle was towed.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on South Union Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation and excessive window tint following a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Union streets.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on a reckless driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed on West High Street.

thefts

Monday:

• A Christopher Drive employee reported the theft of money. Incident is under investigation.

Monday:

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A North Countyline Street manager reported a short change scam of more than $100. An investigation is pending.

• Caller reported a break in at an unoccupied Peeler Drive location; minor damage noted.

• A couple juvenile investigations are pending.

• Caller requested the removal of a dead opossum near Culbertson Lane and North Union Street. Street department was contacted.

• Complainant requested an officer verify damage to his vehicle at a North Countyline Street location. Officer observed damage to the front of the vehicle.

• Caller advised of a vehicle sitting near Colonial Drive and Thomas Street with front-end damage that had been sitting there for a while. Vehicle was impounded.

• Complainant called in from work stating his neighbor advised a male subject entered his West Tiffin Street home where his juvenile daughter was without permission. Daughter told the officers the subject was no longer there; father requested officers check the residence where officers located the subject hiding in the backyard. Subject was told to leave as he was there without the parents’ permission.

• Caller complained of a partially disassembled vehicle on East Tiffin Street that had been sitting there for about two months. Officer spoke to the owner and advised him of the ordinance; would have it moved to the driveway.

• A bike was released to its owner from the impound.

• Officers attended a TRIAD meeting for a demonstration.

• Officer advised of a broken bag of concrete mix creating a driving hazard in the roadway near Van Buren and North Vine streets. Street department was notified and would address the issue.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her grandson at a West Tiffin Street address as he may have taken medication and went to a friends house. Officer checked the residence but no one was there.

• Caller reported a male subject was leaving a Van Buren Street location highly intoxicated heading toward North Countyline Street. Officer located the vehicle on South Wood Street and attempted to make contact but no one answered the door.

Sunday:

• Caller advised a large raccoon was in a tree in the front yard of her East Fremont Street residence attempting to get inside; requested an officer.

• Officers conducted building checks on East Tiffin Street,

• Caller requested a welfare check on his daughter and grandchildren at a West Tiffin Street address as the daughter’s husband was making threats. Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from the husband stating the father was threatening him.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a subject that lives at his Grape Street residence; advised he verbally attacked him.

• A Stearns Road complainant requested an officer as an unwanted subject kept knocking on her door and was refusing to leave. Officer spoke to subject who was advised not to return to the residence or he would be trespassed.

• Caller requested an officer for a subject on West South Street stating his autistic son was dropped off there. Officer noted the subject was the father of three children and the fourth child was with the mother.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• A Cherry Street caller reported her juvenile brother had been missing for four hours. Officer was unable to locate; grandmother, who has custody, didn’t wish to file a missing persons report.

• An officer was requested to attempt to make contact with a female subject on East Jackson Street regarding property. Officer spoke to subject who stated she didn’t have any of the property requested.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for assistance in the county.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for assistance in searching av ehicle on Carrie Lane.

fire runs

Monday:

• A medical alarm was activation in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 5:22 a.m. Activation was a false alarm.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for an unconscious male subject bleeding from the nose in the 200 block of North Vine Street at 6:58 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Diehl streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West County Road 592 and North County Road 25.

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a headlight out following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 591.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 113.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 113.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Sullivan and Seneca streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• An alarm was activated on East Tiffin Street in New Riegel. Deputy noted residence was secure.

Sunday:

• Dispatch received an open 9-1-1 call on a verbal domestic dispute on North Township Road 107. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct and left the residence.

