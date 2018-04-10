Learning about baseball

Posted On Tue. Apr 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Students on the Sports Leadership Team at Longfellow Elementary School pass around a wooden bat Monday afternoon while Gary Kaltenbach talks about how bats are made different now-a-days. Kaltenbach, who has umpired for more than 40 years, shared stories with students about how the game of baseball has changed over time. He wore umpire outfits from now and then, explained to students the differences in the rules, plates and equipment and more. After his brief presentation and questions, students on the Sports Lighthouse Team went outside for some hands-on learning. They took turns swinging plastic bats to practice form and throwing balls as well as putting the two together to hit a ball while it was thrown to them.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend

Posted On09 Apr 2018

Case of teen charged with burying her baby heading to trial

Posted On09 Apr 2018
Live Stream: Trump in Ohio

Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Posted On29 Mar 2018
Cleveland Indians Opening Day

MLB Cleveland Indians Opening Day today away vs Seattle Mariners

Posted On29 Mar 2018
NFL QB Cody Kessler

Browns QB no more, Cody Kessler sacked sent to Jaguars

Posted On29 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Prep baseball: Lake stops Fostoria in NBC play

Lake pitchers Jacob Boelkins and Austin Fouty combined on a five-inning one-hitter and the Flyers erupted for six-run rallies in the fourth and
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: H-L rallies to stay unbeaten

BASCOM — It took extra innings to do it, but Hopewell-Loudon’s softball team remained undefeated with a 3-2 win in eight innings over
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 8 1 .889 — Toronto 7 4 .636 2 New York 5 5 .500 3½ Baltimore 4 7 .364
Posted On 09 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company