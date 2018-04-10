Learning about baseball

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Students on the Sports Leadership Team at Longfellow Elementary School pass around a wooden bat Monday afternoon while Gary Kaltenbach talks about how bats are made different now-a-days. Kaltenbach, who has umpired for more than 40 years, shared stories with students about how the game of baseball has changed over time. He wore umpire outfits from now and then, explained to students the differences in the rules, plates and equipment and more. After his brief presentation and questions, students on the Sports Lighthouse Team went outside for some hands-on learning. They took turns swinging plastic bats to practice form and throwing balls as well as putting the two together to hit a ball while it was thrown to them.

