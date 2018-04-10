Justice Center update tops agenda

Seneca County commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. today for a monthly work session. Following the work session, at 10 a.m., they will conduct their regular weekly meeting.

During the regular session, an update of the Justice Center is to be presented. Final move-ins at the new structure are currently underway, and renovations to the county’s Annex Building are to begin soon. When those renovations are complete, the county’s probate and juvenile courts will move in.

The commissioners are slated to vote on several supplemental appropriation measures, including one for land bank fees in the amount of $71,102.20. A vote on a fund advance for $57,571 to the CBCF fund is also listed on an agenda for this morning’s meeting.

The appointment of Jennifer Porter to represent the county commissioners on the board of trustees of the Seneca County Homelessness Coalition is to be considered, and the setting of the date and time for receiving sealed bids for a county and township roads reconstruction program will be determined.

The meetings will take place at the Commissioners Office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

