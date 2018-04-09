Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Juvenile arrested in the 500 block of West Lytle Street.

• Officer transported a female to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office juvenile detention center.

Saturday:

• Male arrested on an active warrant. No further details provided.

Friday:

• Male arrested on warrant and transferred to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

citations

Sunday:

• Warning issued for a parking violation in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at U.S. 23 and Bradner Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Bradner Street and U.S. 23.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Palmer Street and Springville Avenue.

• Verbal warning for speed and one citation issued for failure to wear seatbelt in the 800 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at U.S. 23 and Bradner Street.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Bradner Street and U.S. 23.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Palmer Street and Springville Avenue.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop at Springville Avenue and East Zeller Road.

• Citations issued for no operator’s license and two headlights required during a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Lytle Street.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for marked lanes during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of North Union Street.

• Citation issued for expired license plates at North Main and Elm Streets.

• Citation issued for parking on sidewalk in the 300 block of West South Street.

• Warning issued for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop at West Fremont and Countyline streets; citation issued for seatbelt violation.

• Citations issued for driving under suspension and failure to reinstate during a traffic stop at West High and North Union streets.

• Citations issued for disorderly conduct, violent turbulent behavior after officers responded to a report of males causing a disturbance on Grape Street.

• Citation issued for failure to reinstate during a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Countyline Street.

• Citation issued for expired plates during a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Lytle Street.

• Warning issued for turn signal violation during a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and College Avenue.

• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a traffic stops at North Wood and West Lytle streets.

• Warning issued for improper display of registration during a traffic stop at West Fremont and North Countyline Streets.

• Citation issued for driving under suspension during a traffic stop at Van Buren and North Vine streets; female posted bond.

• Warning issued for traffic during a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Poplar Street.

Friday:

• Verbal warning for traffic issued during a traffic stop at West Lytle and South Countyline streets after a caller reported a semi parked in the alley.

• Verbal warning issued during a traffic stop at Sandusky and Buckley streets for rapid acceleration.

• Verbal warning issued for equipment during a traffic stop at North Countyline and West North streets.

• Citation issued for seat belt violation and a warning issued for improper turn during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street.

• Verbal warning issued for equipment during a traffic stop at Buckley and East Jackson streets.

• Verbal warning issued for failing to signal 100 feet from intersection at East Tiffin Street and Columbus Avenue.

thefts

Saturday:

• Employee from a business in the 100 block of West High Street reported shoplifters. Juveniles have been removed from the store and advised they are no longer welcome there.

vandalism

Saturday:

• Caller reported an intoxicated male causing damage in the area of Buckley and Sandusky streets. Officer spoke to vehicle owner; possible charges pending.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer check a residence in the 700 block of Circle Drive for a possible suicidal male. Officer advised subject was not at residence; address is grandparents house. Grandparents were advised what to do if he makes contact with them.

• Fostoria Police Division received several 911 calls from the 300 block of South Wood Street. Dispatcher advised it sounds like children playing with the phone. Officer spoke to adult; advised several small children accidentally dialed 911 three times; adult taking the phone away.

• Caller reported a Jeep parked more than a foot from curb, in the 700 block of Walnut Street.

• Complainant in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street reported neighborhood children are shutting off her utilities. Report filed.

• Officer requested for a vehicle unlock in the 100 block of Sandusky Street. Assistance rendered.

• Officer was flagged down by a citizen who found a credit card in the 40 block of Christopher Drive.

• Officer requested for a vehicle unlock in the 300 block of South Main Street. Attempt unsuccessful. Officer advised owner of options.

• Caller reported owner of a business has a dog running lose, barking in the area of South Union and Bricker streets. Officer advised no dogs running at large.

• Caller in the 1600 block of North Union Street requested an officer for two black males and one black female in the area causing a disturbance. Officer discovered female concealing item; juvenile female taken into custody.

• Fostoria Police dispatch received a 911 hangup call; no call back number or address.

• Officer executed a warrant at Perry and North Main streets; male transported to attempt posting bond.

• Driver advised to fix driving habits during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Sandusky Street.

• Caller requested to the 300 block of South Main Street for a juvenile. Officer advised one female transported; complaint unfounded.

Saturday:

• Caller reported hearing someone knocking on door in the 400 block of Holmes Lane. Officer unable to locate anyone within the area.

• Caller requested officer for a noise complaint. Officer unable to validate location as there is no Dillon Crossing Street; checked area of Dillon Crossing housing development and unable to locate. Spoke to resident and advised her of complaint.

• Fostoria Fire Division requested an officer; following EMS transporting one female to Fostoria Community Hospital, juveniles went with grandfather.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a Cherry Street location. Officer advised female is fine, she was upset because her grandson was late and talking back.

• Officer provided a follow up at a Beier Drive location and took photographs.

• Caller requested an officer to speak with a juvenile in the 500 block of Columbus Avenue. Officer spoke with family member, advised juvenile needed to return home.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle left on property in the 400 block of East Sandusky Street. Advised complainant of options to have the vehicle towed; made contact with owner’s family who will notify owner when she gets off work.

• Caller in the 200 block of Grape Street requested an officer concerning a dog at the location. Officer advised caller of options.

• Caller in the 100 block of Barcelona Drive reported finding a bicycle in the bushes. Bike impounded.

• Officer requested for a vehicle unlock on Peeler Drive. Assistance rendered.

• Caller reported a tuck parked on the curb in the 900 block of North Union Street. Officer advised owner of complaint and owner moved vehicle.

• Complainant came on station to report a dog in a vehicle for over an hour in the 100 block of West Center Street. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Officer requested to make a welfare check at a Beier Drive location. Officer advised subject was inside and said they were okay.

• Officer out on follow up concerning an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of College Avenue. Vehicle has not been removed from driveway of residence after notifying owner’s guardian. Vehicle impounded.

• Complainant who has custody of grandson requested a welfare check on grandson who was on a weekend visit with mother. Officer advised subjects are with child, everything is fine.

• A Woodward Avenue complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding an issue with her daughter and grandson. Report taken.

• Officer advised completing paper service at a South Union Street location.

• Intoxicated caller requests officers assistance in removing a subject from his residence in the 800 block of North Union Street. Officer advised subjects were separated for the night.

Friday:

• Caller reported a red van parked in the 1400 block of North Union Street facing south bound and running with its lights for approximately ½ hour. Officer advised nothing suspicious.

• Caller reported her delivery driver has not returned in the last three hours since making a delivery to the 2000 block of Eagleville Road. Unable to make contact at the residence due to them moving out. Findlay and Wood County law enforcement notified to be on the look out for the individual.

• Officers out for paper service in the 300 block of North Wood Street.

• Officers responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Jone Street. Officer advised residence is secure, unable to make contact with resident, no signs of forced entry, false alarm.

• Alarm company reported a shipping door unsecure at a Court Place location. Alarm company canceled police.

• Caller reported juveniles causing a disturbance in the 100 block of West High Street. Officer spoke to juveniles.

• A caller in the 400 block of Colonial Drive requested a complaint be placed on file for a neighbor harassing her. Officer advised complainant that if things progress to call and an officer will respond. Complaint on file.

• Officer flagged down by resident for a dog in the area of West North and North Union streets. Officer advised dog returned to owner.

• Caller in the 900 block of South Main Street reported a semi drove through his yard. Resident is upset with truck traffic in residential area. Complainant was advised officers are paroling and enforcing ordinances as possible with manpower and call volume.

• Company reported a burglar alarm showing an open front door. Officer spoke with homeowner; everything alright, false alarm.

• Caller requested an officer to the 100 block of West North Street for what she believed was a raccoon in her utility room.

• Caller reported an object in the roadway at West Jackson and North

Countyline streets.

• Caller reported a white Ford 250 extended cab driving recklessly in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street. Vehicle no longer in the area upon officer’s arrival.

fire runs

Sunday:

• Caller requested EMS for a male in the 100 block of East Center Street. Male refused EMS.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• Deputies responded to an accident in the 12000 block of West County Road 10. No injuries and no citations reported.

arrests

Monday:

• A male was arrested during a traffic stop at Ohio 18 and West Township Road 112 for no operator’s license, speeding, expired registration and random non-compliance.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for failure to signal during a traffic stop at West County Road 48 and North Township Road 123.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at West County Road 592 and North Township Road 107.

• Verbal warning issued for speed in the 1600 block of East Ohio 18.

• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop at U.S. 224 and County Road 7.

• Citation issued for expired registration during a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 109.

• Verbal waring issued for speed during a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North County Road 11.

Friday:

• Citation issued for speed during a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Deputy responded to a report of a train blocking the railroaf tracks on Township Road 47.

• A County Road 11 resident requested to speak to a deputy concerning harassment over custody of his grandchild.

• Caller requested a deputy concerning a neighbor encroaching on his property in the 1000 block of Buckley Street.

Saturday:

• Caller reported seeing a child’s Powerwheels upside down in the ditch near North County Road 5 and Township Road 132. Deputy advised toy appears to have fallen out of the back of someone’s truck and is damaged; note left for the county to pick it up from the east side of roadway.

