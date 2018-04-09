Program offered on wind energy

A free, public presentation on wind energy will be offered at the University of Findlay at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brewer Science Building’s Martin Lecture Hall.

Kelly Hovest from One Energy, which recently announced plans for its eighth Findlay-area wind turbine, will offer information on how a typical wind turbine works and generates energy. She will also offer a description of the current status of wind energy in Ohio, and address the exploration of future wind energy within the state and nation.

Time will be allotted for audience questions.

This event is sponsored by UF’s Findlay Green Campus Initiative, which promotes energy-saving, environmentally sustainable projects and programs on campus.

