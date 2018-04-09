New librarian books library week activities

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

A new librarian sits at the helm of Kaubisch Memorial Public Library’s youth department.

Tara Bahnsen began her role as the head of youth services Feb. 20, filling the position left vacant by Joan Kendall-Sperry.

Prior to taking the job at Fostoria’s library, Bahnsen worked in the children’s department at the Wood County District Public Library. A Portage resident, she said the position was a step up from where she was.

With a Bachelor’s degree in German and Russian and a Master’s in education with a specialization in English as a Second Language, her dream was to be an interpreter for the United Nations.

However, a medical issue changed her plans and ignited her love of libraries.

She began part-time at the Wood County District Public Library and furthered her knowledge in the field through webinars, conferences, etc.

“I learned all I could and I fell in love with the field,” she said. “It’s a really wonderful service.”

She began working full-time in the children’s department as an assistant, handling a lot of programming, including storytimes, clubs, Lego palooza and more.

She hopes to use her knowledge and experience to expand programming at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library to involve more of the community as well as a larger range of youth.

She said she plans to expand storytimes and make them more “age appropriate.” In addition, she said she’s looking into incorporating technology into the programs.

“I’m still learning about the community. I don’t know yet what kinds of needs or interests there are so I’m feeling things out,” she said.

In recognition of National Library Week, which is today through Saturday, Bahnsen has scheduled an activity every day of the week.

Baby & Toddler Storytime is set for 2 p.m. today while a Lego Block Party and Game Night will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Storytime will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

The big event, however, will take place Thursday. April is National Poetry Month and, in an effort to tie the two together, a Poetry Fun Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. for children ages 6-12. Poems from “Where the Sidewalk Ends” will be read and participants will have the opportunity to create their own poems using different forms of poetry.

“This is the age group I’m really trying to target to get into the library,” Bahnsen said. “This will be a test to see if that age group wants to come to the library at night and is interested in this kind of thing. All of the programs are at different times on different days to see what kind of interest we’re getting.”

Other events during National Library Week include:

• A raffle prize awarded every day for those who visit the library at 205 Perry St. to enter their names. A Baker’s Secret 5-piece easy store bakeware set will be the grand prize raffled off at the end of the week.

• Food for Fines — The library will collect any non-perishable items, such as canned goods and dry goods like cereal, pasta and peanut butter that are in good condition and have not expired. Each item will count as $1 off any library fines. The donation will not count toward lost or damaged items. All donations will be given to a local food charity.

• Mayor Eric Keckler will be reading a proclamation in recognition of the national week-long celebration on Tuesday.

Outside of National Library Week, the youth department hosts several events each month, including storytimes, crafts, holiday-themed activities and more.

Rounding out the rest of this month, Bahnsen has storytimes slated at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, an Earth Day craft and family storytime event scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 21, another Lego Block Party and Game Night set for 6 p.m. April 26 and a family storytime celebrating El Dia de los Ninos (Children’s Day) at 2 p.m. April 30.

“I try to incorporate multilingual books — mostly Spanish speaking — into the community to give children a look into different cultures,” she said, adding she teaches children how to say “Hello” in various languages and ties in an entire song in sign language.

In addition, plans are already underway for the annual Summer Reading Program. Slated for May 25 through July 31, the program will include mini events such as crafts, geology rocks, Imagination Station, animal magic, storytimes, music making, an ’80s dance party, Harry Potter-themed activities and more.

“I’m trying to make positive changes while continuing some of the popular programs” Bahnsen said. “I love the library; I love the community. I’ve received nothing but positive experiences. Hopefully the community likes what I’m doing and will come to the programs.”

For more information or to contact Bahnsen, call 419-435-2813 or visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.

Comments

comments