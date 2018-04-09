Lions Club eyes bringing Pilot Dogs to Fostoria

During an April 5 meeting of the Fostoria Lion’s Club, members discussed the possibility of having Pilot Dogs visit Fostoria.

President Pete DiCesare would be looking into the possibility of having Pilot Dogs visit Fostoria if the public is interested in viewing the dogs and the workouts they do for the blind. A ‘thank you’ was received from Pilot Dogs for a donation made by the club.

Separately, DiCesare advised members the leadership school would meet in Ashland on May 5. He would be driving any members interested in attending.

Also during the meeting, the Project Lifesaver dinner and raffle took place Saturday; the district convention will take place at Castaway Bay in Sandusky; a request was made to help furnish clothing for three children and members voters to do so; and members discussed selling new products as well as onions and brooms at the Farmer’s Market.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 19 at Good Shepherd Home.

