Reineke RV marks grand opening

Reineke RV will mark the grand opening of its Tiffin location, located at 1950 W. Market St., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Services, along with other community members, customers, dealership employees, friends and family, will be present for the ceremony, scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, a light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

An open house is planned for April 12-15 at Reineke RV of Tiffin.

Reineke RV offers both new and used folding trailers, expandable trailers, travel trailers and fifth wheels from Starcraft and Flagstaff. Genuine parts, installation, maintenance and repair is available at Reineke RV in their full service facility.

Eclipse Auto Care offers a variety of vehicle services and other accessories.

Reineke Family Dealerships, founded in 1960 by William F. Reineke Sr., is a family-owned organization that sold more than 7,000 cars in 2017 and employs approximately 450 full- and part-time employees.

Reineke Family Dealerships operate in Fostoria, Tiffin, Lima, Upper Sandusky, Findlay and North Baltimore and sells Ford, Lincoln, Nissan, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, as well as Reineke RV in Toledo and Tiffin.

Visit www.ReinekeRV.com for more information.

