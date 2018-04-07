Public Record

Posted On Sat. Apr 7th, 2018
Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• John F. Miller was arrested after a caller reported an intoxicated male in the East Center and South Poplar streets area.

• Two subjects were arrested on active warrants on Ash Street.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation on East Sixth Street.

• A citation was issued for driving under a suspended license at the intersection of South Poplar and East Tiffin streets.

• Citation for speed was issued at the intersection of Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

• Verbal warning was given during a traffic stop of West Culberston and Cory streets.

• Parking citation was issued on Poplar Street for parking on a tree lawn.

• Citation for parking on the sidewalk was issued on West South Street.

Thursday:

• A verbal warning was given for equipment during a traffic stop at the intersection of Springville Avenue and U.S. 23.

• Verbal warning for marked lanes was issued at the intersection of West Jones Road and Walnut Street.

• Citation for failure to maintain reasonable control was issued at the intersection of West Jones Road and Walnut Street.

• Citations were issued for driving under suspended license and a turn signal violation on East Center Street.

• Officers issued a verbal warning for expired plates during a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

• Verbal warning was given for a turn signal violation at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Lewis Street.

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant came on station to report a female entered her apartment and stole a PS4; statements were collected and an investigation is pending.

• Subject came on station to report her father’s trailer had been stolen; father will come on station to sign stolen vehicle report.

Thursday:

• A man was caught on video stealing over $200 in coins from the YMCA.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Department of Job and Family Services advised of theft of medication; officer will attempt to make contact with subject.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at West Lytle Street; entry was made.

• Citizen reported lines down near the intersection of West County Road 18 and South Township Road 21. There were old phone lines hanging low, off the roadway; appeared to have not been used in years.

• Demo company found questionable substance at a property on South Poplar Street and requested an officer; substance was not drug related.

• Subject came on station for finger printing.

• Officers responded to alarm on Plaza Drive. Pry marks, which may have been old, were located on a door. Delivery personnel appeared to have set off the alarm while making a delivery on the opposite side of the business.

• Caller requested extra patrol in the Oaklawn Avenue area after a suspicious vehicle stopped behind her for approximately 20 minutes while she was sitting in her car talking on the phone.

Thursday:

• Citizen reported hearing screaming and yelling in an adjacent room at a property on Independence Avenue. Officer checked out incident; however, no noises were coming from the location.

• Complainant reported threats via the telephone; advised of options.

• Another subject reported telecommunications harassment; advised of options.

• Caller reported his cousin pulled a knife on him then left in a vehicle; officer advised him of his options.

• A disturbance was reported at a Grape Street residence; subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Subject requested to speak with an officer over harassment; advised of options.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A bank alarm went off on State Street in Bettsville. Deputies made contact with the business and they advised it was a false alarm.

