Public Record
Fostoria
arrests
Thursday:
• John F. Miller was arrested after a caller reported an intoxicated male in the East Center and South Poplar streets area.
• Two subjects were arrested on active warrants on Ash Street.
citations
Friday:
• Officer issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation on East Sixth Street.
• A citation was issued for driving under a suspended license at the intersection of South Poplar and East Tiffin streets.
• Citation for speed was issued at the intersection of Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.
• Verbal warning was given during a traffic stop of West Culberston and Cory streets.
• Parking citation was issued on Poplar Street for parking on a tree lawn.
• Citation for parking on the sidewalk was issued on West South Street.
Thursday:
• A verbal warning was given for equipment during a traffic stop at the intersection of Springville Avenue and U.S. 23.
• Verbal warning for marked lanes was issued at the intersection of West Jones Road and Walnut Street.
• Citation for failure to maintain reasonable control was issued at the intersection of West Jones Road and Walnut Street.
• Citations were issued for driving under suspended license and a turn signal violation on East Center Street.
• Officers issued a verbal warning for expired plates during a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.
• Verbal warning was given for a turn signal violation at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Lewis Street.
thefts
Friday:
• Complainant came on station to report a female entered her apartment and stole a PS4; statements were collected and an investigation is pending.
• Subject came on station to report her father’s trailer had been stolen; father will come on station to sign stolen vehicle report.
Thursday:
• A man was caught on video stealing over $200 in coins from the YMCA.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Department of Job and Family Services advised of theft of medication; officer will attempt to make contact with subject.
• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at West Lytle Street; entry was made.
• Citizen reported lines down near the intersection of West County Road 18 and South Township Road 21. There were old phone lines hanging low, off the roadway; appeared to have not been used in years.
• Demo company found questionable substance at a property on South Poplar Street and requested an officer; substance was not drug related.
• Subject came on station for finger printing.
• Officers responded to alarm on Plaza Drive. Pry marks, which may have been old, were located on a door. Delivery personnel appeared to have set off the alarm while making a delivery on the opposite side of the business.
• Caller requested extra patrol in the Oaklawn Avenue area after a suspicious vehicle stopped behind her for approximately 20 minutes while she was sitting in her car talking on the phone.
Thursday:
• Citizen reported hearing screaming and yelling in an adjacent room at a property on Independence Avenue. Officer checked out incident; however, no noises were coming from the location.
• Complainant reported threats via the telephone; advised of options.
• Another subject reported telecommunications harassment; advised of options.
• Caller reported his cousin pulled a knife on him then left in a vehicle; officer advised him of his options.
• A disturbance was reported at a Grape Street residence; subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
• Subject requested to speak with an officer over harassment; advised of options.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Friday:
• A bank alarm went off on State Street in Bettsville. Deputies made contact with the business and they advised it was a false alarm.