Manhunt underway for suspect in Tiffin shooting

Posted On Sat. Apr 7th, 2018
The second suspect in the shooting last week in Tiffin has been identified.

The shooter is reportedly Hussein A. Mohamed, 20, of Grove City, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

Mohamed allegedly fired shots in a March 27 incident at the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives in Tiffin, a press release stated.

Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported being shot at after leaving their home on St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m.

The pair noticed a dark gray Hyundai following them closely as they departed, the release said.

When they continued on Miami Street to the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives, the Hyundai pulled in front of them blocking their vehicle.

The driver, identified as John Ross E. Moyler, of Westerville, and a passenger, now identified as Mohamed, then stepped out and fired at the two victims’ car.

Tiffin PD said the vehicle fled the scene and drove out of the city, but later Descant and Mason received threatening phone calls that the shooters would return with more people to finish the job.

Columbus Police Department SWAT detained the alleged accomplice and driver, Moyler, at 3:30 a.m. March 28.

Moyler was charged with complicity to attempted homicide, a first-degree felony.

Law enforcement are still searching for Mohamed for his role in the incident and an active warrant has been issued for his arrest through Seneca County, the release said.

He is being charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, said Tiffin PD.

According to the police department, information indicates Mohamed is hiding out in Columbus.

The alleged suspect, reportedly a young black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chandler at 419-447-2323.

