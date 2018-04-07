Longfellow stands out among Ohio schools

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Nearly three years ago, Fostoria City Schools implemented a leadership initiative into its elementary schools.

On March 28, Longfellow Elementary School was honored for its successful demonstration of The Leader in Me and achieved the Lighthouse Milestone.

The attainment of the Lighthouse Milestone represents a significant benchmark, and it is evidence that a high standard has been met by a school, according to the website. Becoming a Lighthouse School is a recognition schools earn because they have produced “outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing The Leader in Me with fidelity.”

Nearly 400 schools have achieved this milestone. Longfellow Elementary School was the eighth school to do so in Ohio.

“All our hard work has paid off,” Principal Kelli Bauman said. “The collaboration and dedication from staff here shows it’s working.”

The Leader in Me program seeks to create a lifestyle educators and students can follow to develop leadership, culture and academics in the building and the district.

The initiative, created by Franklin Covey, promotes leadership through The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: be proactive; begin with the end in mind; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw.

The Lighthouse Milestone is a standard set by Franklin Covey that is attainable by every Leader in Me School.

The designation is given to schools:

• that have implemented an environment reinforcing the leadership model by displaying leadership language emphasizing individual worth and potential;

• where staff integrates the leadership language into instruction and collaborates to effectively build a culture of leadership;

• where students are given leadership roles and responsibilities;

• where parents are given the opportunity to learn about The Leader in Me;

• that have a system in place to track goals; that host leadership events with community partners and parents; and

• see improvements from the implementation of the program.

“I think we’ve set a really good foundation for the school district, starting at this level,” Bauman said. “My mindset is, if we can start them this young and they successfully learn and live The 7 Habits, those are skills they’re going to carry throughout all their lives.”

Applying for the Lighthouse Milestone typically occurs 3-5 years after a school begins The Leader in Me. Bauman said the school’s coach, who aids with the implementation of the Leader in Me over the years, recommends the school for review. On March 15, two outside reviewers from Franklin Covey visited the school, where they were greeted by students who took them on a tour of the building.

Wearing their Leader in Me shirts, adorned with the school motto and The 7 Habits, the students showed the Covey team the different classrooms, shared their site words, explained their achievements and showed them the bell they ring when they meet their goals.

The reviewers, Stephanie Gow and Jan McCartan, spent the day learning about how The Leader in Me has been implemented into the building and how the students react to and learn from it. They witnessed the school’s morning meeting, completed classroom visits, toured the building, learned about the students’ leadership notebooks, spoke with parents and interviewed the lighthouse teams as well as Bauman.

The duo collected information and created a report to present to officials with Franklin Covey. Bauman was informed of the company’s decision to make Longfellow a Lighthouse School last week.

“I think they were most impressed with the fact that we’re a pre-K through K building,” Bauman said. “We’re very unique in that kindergarten is our oldest class and those students are able to comprehend and live The 7 Habits. We’re teaching these kids these soft skills at 3 and 4 years old.”

Her staff, too, played a large role in the achievement. She explained they didn’t let the young age of the students become a barrier to teaching the 7 Habits. Rather, they were “creative and adaptive” in their lesson planning, thinking outside the box to bring the concepts down to the students’ level of understanding.

To implement The Leader in Me and The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People into the building, Bauman said the staff first created a welcoming environment by painting the walls and doors with words of encouragement and positivity.

She said this gave the staff, who worked together on the project, ownership of the space and helped reinforce the idea of implanting the 7 Habits into their own lives.

“We had to reform ourselves and implement the 7 Habits in our own lives to really model it for our students,” she said. “We had to reestablish our priorities so we could be proud of what we were doing and the students would recognize that. It’s really about the adults modeling the 7 Habits in themselves so that we could teach it well and in a way students would understand what it means.”

Next, staff implemented the habits into academics, including goal setting and collecting data. They then empowered the students to be leaders, creating opportunities for them to hone their skills and opportunities for parents to become involved.

“To me, it’s like being a blackbelt,” Bauman said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re done, it just means that we’re really good at it. We reached a high point but we’re going to keep going.”

And moving onto the next goal is exactly what she has in mind.

With the transition of all three elementary schools onto one campus just on the horizon, Bauman said she hopes to collaborate more with staff from Riley and Fostoria Intermediate Elementary schools on professional development.

In two years, Longfellow officials will be required to recertify virtually for the Lighthouse status, sharing the school’s accomplishments since Lighthouse Certification, identifying areas of potential growth and setting goals for continuous improvement.

Two years after that, Longfellow — which will at that point be the campus of Fostoria elementary schools — will have an onsite reevaluation where Franklin Covey officials review the self-assessment from the virtual recertification.

For more information on The Leader in Me or the Lighthouse Milestone, visit www.theleaderinme.org.

Bauman said a presentation on the achievement is planned for the May board of education meeting, slated for 6 p.m. May 16

“I’m just really proud of the staff and students for taking this to heart and going above and beyond to model (The 7 Habits),” Bauman said. “This is a big milestone for our school and our district and our students and it shows we’re making an impact.”

