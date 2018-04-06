Virtual welding



MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Veronica Miller, lead welding instructor at Owens Community College Findlay campus, provides a demonstration on a virtual welder Thursday during an open house at the Fostoria Learning Center. In partnership with Owens, the FLC is preparing to offer welding classes at its Perry Street facility. The virtual welder will help students practice proper alignment as well as guide them in using the tool before welding with material. In addition, the FLC will offer Mechatronics Certification in the fall through Terra State Community College. The Mechatronics Certificate prepares students for industrial automation in applications (engineering) positions, as well as service (maintenance) type positions. Students use robotics with programmable controllers, as well as conventional control systems, to solve problems in an industrial flexible manufacturing laboratory. Both courses are being offered due to high demands of the trades in the area. For more information, contact the learning center at 419-408-5540.

