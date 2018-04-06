Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Thursday:

• A citation was issued for parking on the curb on East Fremont Street.

• Another citation was for parking on the curb on East Fremont Street.

• A parking citation was issued for parking on boulevard on Maple Street.

• A parking citation was issued for parking on the curb on North Union Street.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for two headlights required on North Countyline Street.

• Parking citation was issued on Jackson Street for parking on the curb.

• A citation was issued for a vehicle parked on a tree lawn on West Jackson Street.

• Verbal warning was issued at intersection of State and East Lytle streets for an improper turn.

Wednesday:

• A parking citation was issued on College Avenue.

• Another parking citation was issued on College Avenue.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for only having one working headlight at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Barcelona Drive.

• Parking citation for parking on wrong way on the roadway was issued on Berkshire Drive.

• Officer gave a verbal warning for an improper turn at the intersection of West Jackson and Cory streets.

• A speeding citation was issued at the intersection of Sandusky and North Town streets; driver was going 45 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

• A verbal warning was given for an illegal u-turn on the railroad tracks at Columbus Avenue and South Town Street.

• A citation for speed was issued at the intersection of Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Officer issued a verbal warning for no turn on red at West Lytle and North Wood streets.

• A verbal warning was given for speed at Findlay and West Lytle streets.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Caller reported items missing from her East Fremont Street residence; investigation pending.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Subject reported damage to vehicle from student throwing rocks on Walnut St.; report taken.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A dog was reportedly running at large in the East Jackson and North Main streets area.

• Caller advised a man was sitting on the railroad tracks near South Adams and West Tiffin streets; officers were unable to locate male.

• Complainant came on station and advised the temporary tag to her vehicle was stolen, likely from a parking garage at Toledo Hospital. Temporary tag was entered into system as stolen.

• A paper carrier flagged down officers to report an alarm going off nearby, possibly at a school. Key-holder was on scene and was able to reset the alarm.

• Caller advised of a silver Nissan Rogue “all over the road” on Sandusky Street. Out-of-town driver was lost and looking for an address on that street; displayed no signs of impairment. Officer guided subject to her destination.

• Mutual aid for Seneca County’s Sheriff Office was requested after subject reported seeing a male on his back porch attempting to gain entry. Back door was pried but subject did not gain entry. Fostoria Police Division stood by until deputies arrived and helped search the area.

• Citizen flagged down officer while looking for their missing husky. Officer assisted in the search and found the dog on North Poplar Street; pup was released to owner.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a male subject, who was possibly intoxicated, harassing employees at a West High Street business. Officers advised subject was no longer in the area.

• Subject advised a suspicious man in the North Vine and West Center streets area; officer checked the area and was unable to find anyone acting suspicious.

• Complainant came on station to report damage to her vehicle; report was taken and she was advised of her options.

• Subject came on station to retrieve belongings from another residence. Resident refused to allow subject to collect personal items; both parties advised this is a civil matter and how to handle things.

• Citizen came on station with a brownish boxer-like dog; animal was place in impound.

• Caller reported the theft of a bicycle and identified subject possibly involved. Information was forwarded to officer handling case.

• Woman advised of a vicious dog outside her Sandusky Street residence; officer spoke with caller about the dogs and attempted to locate the animals but was unable to find them.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to the a call in the 300 block of East Lytle Street after a mother reported her daughter attempted to harm herself; officers spoke with all parties involved and there were no signs of anyone attempting to harm themselves.

• EMS transported an unresponsive male subject to the hospital from East Center Street after a caller reported an unconscious man laying in the area.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller requested deputy regarding items dumped and left by the dumpster on West Township Road 112 in Loudon Township.

• Subject advised they saw someone at their back door in his camera in Loudon Township; deputies responded and kept caller on the line.

Wednesday:

• Female requested to have a deputy check on a trailer on State Street in Bettsville regarding an abandoned pet. No cat was found at the unoccupied residence and officer recommended subject contact humane society.

• Loudon Township woman advised her ex was keeping her from exiting her vehicle and going into work over a cell phone.

