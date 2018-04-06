Fostoria man sentenced to three years

A Fostoria man was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Michael Kelbley on Wednesday afternoon.

Seth O. Geyer-Speer, 18, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, said court records.

The court granted Geyer-Speer credit for 86 days served, records state.

He was accused of forcing entry through the window into the home of his ex-girlfriend and pushing her down with the intent of assaulting a guest at the residence on January 9, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court documents.

During the altercation with the male visitor, Geyer-Speer struck a child who was playing on the floor in the face with his boot and stepped on the child’s leg while assaulting the man.

Also during the incident, the defendant brandished a pocket knife and threatened the male victim.

Additional charges of domestic violence and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors, are being dismissed.

