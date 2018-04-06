Fostoria man sentenced to three years

Posted On Fri. Apr 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A Fostoria man was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Michael Kelbley on Wednesday afternoon.
Seth O. Geyer-Speer, 18, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, said court records.
The court granted Geyer-Speer credit for 86 days served, records state.
He was accused of forcing entry through the window into the home of his ex-girlfriend and pushing her down with the intent of assaulting a guest at the residence on January 9, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court documents.
During the altercation with the male visitor, Geyer-Speer struck a child who was playing on the floor in the face with his boot and stepped on the child’s leg while assaulting the man.
Also during the incident, the defendant brandished a pocket knife and threatened the male victim.
Additional charges of domestic violence and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors, are being dismissed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Live Stream: Trump in Ohio

Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Posted On29 Mar 2018
Cleveland Indians Opening Day

MLB Cleveland Indians Opening Day today away vs Seattle Mariners

Posted On29 Mar 2018
NFL QB Cody Kessler

Browns QB no more, Cody Kessler sacked sent to Jaguars

Posted On29 Mar 2018

Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On26 Mar 2018
QB Drew Stanton signs with Browns

Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

Posted On26 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 6 1 .857 — New York 4 3 .571 2 Toronto 4 3 .571 2 Baltimore 2 5 .286
Posted On 06 Apr 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Hopewell-Loudon rallies past Fostoria

BASCOM — Zach Kreais went 2 for 4 with a double and also drove in four runs as Hopewell-Loudon topped Fostoria 6-4 on Thursday. Ethan
Posted On 06 Apr 2018
Off

Prep softball: Royals romp in win over Lakota

      KANSAS — Elmwood scored in every inning Thursday and posted a 12-2 victory over Elmwood in a nonconference softball
Posted On 06 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company