Everything from ‘will you?’ to ‘I do’

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Wedding planning.

A task so broad and extensive, some do it for a living to take the pressure and stress off of the bride- and groom-to-be.

The Courier seeks to do the same during the 34th annual Bridal Expo.

Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Huntington Bank Arena at the CUBE, 3430 N. Main St. in Findlay, the event will include approximately 90 vendors from northwest Ohio and beyond, offering information on various pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding needs.

Wedding planners will be on hand from businesses such as Celebration Event & Party Planning. But brides wanting to do planning of their own will have the opportunity to mingle and greet vendors of varying specialties.

“The attraction is they get to speak to a vendor,” Mary Borer, Courier brand manager, said. “They get to speak to a local person and find out what all they do and offer and see the different trends. With everything you can find online, it’s still nice to be able to go and touch and see everything in person.”

Perhaps the biggest lures are the bridal gowns and caterers, according to Borer.

Vendors such as TRENDS! On Main, Kimmel Wedding Gown Specialists and American Commodore Tuxedo will showcase various wedding apparel for the entire wedding party.

At least a dozen food vendors will be set up offering samples of their desserts, cakes, appetizers, salads, entrées and more. Borer said attendees should arrive hungry to be able to try small portions from Deena’s Cakes & Cookies, Ltd., City BBQ of Findlay, Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, Moreno’s Catering and more.

In addition, places such as Seams Fitting Alterations & More, Creative Hair Designs, Crunchi Toxin-Free Makeup by Audra Dentinger, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Revive Hair Studio, Sunny Girl Spray Tan, Fit 4 Life Fitness Center and more will provide couples with various ways to help them look their best on their big day.

Various reception halls and tent rentals — such as Stacy’s Place, Hancock Hotel, A1 Tent Rentals, Circle P Reception Hall and more — will offer reception venue options. A few large tents will be set up inside The CUBE for visuals.

Vehicles will also be set up inside from businesses such as Advantage Limo & Coach and J & J Limo who will provide transportation information.

Entertainment ideas will be available from vendors such as UltraSound Special Events, Inc., Two Big Guys Entertainment, Chilly Entertainment LLC., Funkytown Fotobooth & DJ TomTom and M & T Photo Booth. Straight From the Harp will provide live entertainment during the expo at the entrance.

Other vendors will offer floral arrangements, such as Great Scot/Petals, while others, like Meredith Party Rentals, will have all-things rentable from chairs to tables to fountains and more.

And at the end of the big day, businesses such as Bliss Cinema Productions, KRS Video Productions and Kurt Nielsen Photography could have captured all the memories.

However, the expo expands far beyond the immediate wedding need — even the honeymoon is covered through vendors such as Elite Travel Concierge and Tons of Fun Travel.

“It really depends on where the brides are at in their planning,” Borer said. “The slogan is, ‘Plan your wedding. All in one day. All in one place.’ We take it a step further than the wedding ceremony to the reception and then to the honeymoon, transportation and also what’s the next step? Are they thinking beyond (the wedding)?”

And the next step is the couple’s life together.

Vendors such as Union Home Mortgage and ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group will be set up to offer homeowners’ advice for couples who are ready to buy a home and even remodel a fixer-upper.

“The natural transition is to start your new life together,” Borer said, noting past events have hosted vendors surch as chiropractors and dentists for couples looking to visit the same offices in marriage. “Some people just need to know which direction they’re going.”

Another attraction, according to Borer, is that while the expo is focused on brides and weddings, many vendors also offer services for other events or day-to-day needs — such as photographers who also capture senior photos or maternity pictures and caterers who also create cakes and meals for retirement parties and birthdays.

In addition to the vendors, the expo will include games, prizes and special entertainment.

Prizes include an Ironwood Steakhouse gift basket, Life & Style by Lauren gift, Pickles Pastries with Pizazz wedding cookies and a one-year subscription to The Courier.

The grand prize package is a $500 Michael Eller Diamonds gift card.

TRENDS! On Main will host a style show and American Commodore Dancers will perform at noon and 2 p.m.

The style show will include wedding gowns, bridal party gowns and tuxedos as well as dresses for the mother and flowergirl.

The dancers will wear tuxedos while performing a routine to demonstrate how the tuxedos look and move on the different body styles.

New this year, a Cake War Couple Challenge will take place at 1 p.m. Five individuals — who sign up — will work with their significant other to replicate a decorated cake. Sponsored by Bakers’ Café, the winners will receive a cake, cookies or dessert bar from the business at a value of $200.

“It’s going to be lots of fun,” Borer said of the event. “There will be games, shows, music playing “¦ when you walk in, it’s like a party.”

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at The Courier, 701 W. Sandusky St. in Findlay, or at the door. Grooms-to-be are admitted free.

For more information on the Bridal Expo, visit courierbridal.com.

More bridal tips and info can also be found in today’s Bridal Expo Spring 2018 inside edition. Read about “charming” additions to bouquets, engagement ring insurance policies, personalized and “do-it-yourself” party favors, ‘thank you’ cards, hair styles and adornments, reception entertainment and more.

Comments

comments