Tax filing deadline approaching

Taxpayers have a couple extra days this year to file their taxes and the Income Tax Department are ready to help.

With April 15 falling on a Sunday this season and the following Monday being Emancipation Day, the deadline for the 2017 fiscal year is April 17; however, the nationwide filing date is still fast approaching, according to City Tax Administrator Holly Cassady.

Cassady stressed it is still vital for taxpayers to file on time, even if they are unable to pay, to avoid additional fees and expense. There is a $25 late filing fee after April 17.

“A lot of people don’t file if they are unable to pay the balance owed then,” she said. “It’s one of the worse things that you can do because then you are acquiring a late fee and interest on what you owe.

“It’s more important to file on time because RITA is collecting on delinquent taxes. You can set up monthly payments.”

Cassady added the city income tax department offers assistance free of charge to help people navigate the filing process though she asks for patience and encourages callers to leave a voice mail.

“As the deadline approaches, there’s more of rush of people wanting help,” she said. “I do not always get to answer the phone when I’m at the counter helping someone else, but I listen to the messages and return those calls.”

She will be available from now until 5 p.m. on the filing date to help answer questions and even will file online for them if they bring their W-2 forms to her office, located on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Additionally, the city tax administrator can assist taxpayers in figuring out what their estimated taxes, which are now due quarterly beginning April 17, will be for the 2018 fiscal year as well.

Fostoria is now required by House Bill 5, which was implemented in 2016, to enforce estimated tax payments on anyone who owes $200 or more. Those payments are to be made on a quarterly basis instead of just once a year.

Taxpayers will pay penalties and interest if they do not “pay as you go” throughout the year. The penalty for a late payment of the quarterly estimated taxes is 15 percent of the past-due amount, plus an interest charge of 0.42 percent per month of the unpaid balance.

Due dates for the quarterly payments are as follows: 1st quarter, April 17; 2nd quarter, June 15; 3rd quarter, Sept. 15 and 4th quarter, Dec. 15.

Taxpayers may make payment in cash at the office or mail personal checks and money orders directly to the Regional Income Tax Agency, which the administration has contracted to collect any taxes owed to the city.

Payment can be made online using a debit or credit card at www.ritaohio.com or by calling RITA at 1-800-860-7482.

Taxes can be filed online as well at RITA’s website.

For more information, or for answers to any local tax-related questions, contact Cassady at 419-435-6449 or by email at cityincometax@fostoriaohio.gov.

The income tax office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The office is open 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

