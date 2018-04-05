Serving up some tasty food

Posted On Thu. Apr 5th, 2018
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill chef Billy Reese serves up Jalapeño Bacon Cheddar mac-n-cheese Wednesday at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The hospital hosted its first Visiting Chef in an effort to support and promote local restaurants. Reese cooked and served Kemosabes’ mac-n-cheese as well as the eatery’s Cowboy Chicken sandwich and was available to answer any questions customers had throughout the two-hour lunch period, which is open to hospital staff, patient families and the public for a small fee. Officials hope to host area chefs through the Visiting Chef program once a month. May’s visiting chef has not yet been announced; however, interested parties include ProMedica and Fostoria Pizza Palace.

