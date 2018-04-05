Public Record

Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash at South Countyline and Findlay streets at 8:19 p.m.
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued a warning for a traffic control device following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.
• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way following a traffic stop at East Fremont Street and Roby Court.
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a citation for a red light violation following a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and Park Avenue.
• Officer issued warnings for a stop sign violation and a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on Buckley Street.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Center and South Poplar streets.
• Officer issued a warning for headlights following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Eagle streets.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.
thefts
Wednesday:
• Complainant reported a bike was stolen from a Maple Street location.
vandalism
Wednesday:
• Complainant reported a back window was busted out and a back door was open to a Perry Street business; employees were unable to determine if anything was missing. No further information was available at press time.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Officer conducted a home visit on South Union Street.
• Officer was out on a follow up on East Lytle Street.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about her ex-boyfriend harassing her and sending threatening texts.
• Complainant reported a child was abandoned on South Poplar Street. Officer notified children’s services; the mother was at the house with the children.
• Subject came on station to request to speak with an officer concerning misuse of her credit card.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding an abandoned vehicle on College Avenue. Officer would make contact with the owner.
• A city employee requested a standby at an East Tiffin Street address.
• Complainant reported juveniles were possibly trying to break into vehicles along Summit Street. Officers were in the area and unable to locate; would be on the look out.
• Caller requested extra patrol on West Lytle Street.
• Officers conducted building checks on Independence Avenue, East Lytle Street, Columbus Avenue, Springville Avenue, East Zeller Road and South Main Street.
• Caller advised of an audible alarm going off on East Lytle Street. Officer noted there was a back door that wasn’t secure.
Tuesday:
• Officer followed a vehicle throughout town after a complainant was made; didn’t observe and traffic violations and advised the driver of the complaint.
• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, East Tiffin Street, Park Avenue, East Lytle Street, South Poplar Street,
• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle on North Countyline Street; subjects advised they had assistance on the way.
• Caller advised a female subject was causing a disturbance on South Main Street. Officer noted the subject was arguing loudly on the phone.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance in looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip.
• Caller complained of a canine in the area of West Center Street. Officer spoke with owners.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer. Information would be forwarded to the school resource officer.
Seneca County
arrests
Tuesday:
• A minor was arrested for underage following a report of an unruly juvenile on Elm Street in Bettsville.
citations
Tuesday:
• Deputy issued a warning for both headlights required following a traffic stop at State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane near West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587. Deputy was out with the vehicle in Tiffin; spoke to the driver who was tired and stated it was also very windy.

