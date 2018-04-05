Health dept. reports 27 overdose deaths in 2017

Posted On Thu. Apr 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By EILEEN MCCLORY
For the Review Times

Overdose deaths have nearly doubled compared to recent years, but the number could still rise after more reports of overdoses are confirmed.
Hancock Public Health said 27 overdose deaths have been confirmed for 2017, and six other potential overdose deaths are pending autopsy confirmation.
In 2016, 15 Hancock County deaths were ruled as accidental overdoses. In 2015, there were 16 overdose deaths.
The Blanchard Valley Hospital emergency room has seen 58 overdoses so far in 2018, according to Hancock Public Health. Deputy Health Commissioner Barb Wilhelm said no overdose deaths have been confirmed so far in 2018, but 11 deaths since the beginning of the year are pending a final determination. Hancock Public Health doesn’t count a death as an overdose until a coroner’s ruling is released.
Toxicology test results are taking longer to obtain because of the volume of deaths related to the opioid epidemic; so coroner rulings sometimes take six months or more to be issued.
Hancock County contracts with Lucas County to conduct autopsies, as do most northwestern Ohio counties.
The majority of Hancock County’s overdose deaths in 2017 were related to fentanyl and more potent carfentanil in some form, according to coroner’s reports. Fentanyl and carfentanil are considered among the deadliest forms of opioids.
Hancock County health workers also saw plenty of non-fatal overdoses last year. Overdose visits to Blanchard Valley Hospital climbed to 297 last year.
McClory: 419-427-8497
Send an E-mail to eileenmcclory
Twitter: @CourierEileen

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Live Stream: Trump in Ohio

Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Posted On29 Mar 2018
Cleveland Indians Opening Day

MLB Cleveland Indians Opening Day today away vs Seattle Mariners

Posted On29 Mar 2018
NFL QB Cody Kessler

Browns QB no more, Cody Kessler sacked sent to Jaguars

Posted On29 Mar 2018

Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On26 Mar 2018
QB Drew Stanton signs with Browns

Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

Posted On26 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 5 1 .833 — New York 4 2 .667 1 Toronto 4 3 .571 1½ Baltimore 1 5 .167
Posted On 04 Apr 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 5 1 .833 — Toronto 4 2 .667 1 New York 3 2 .600 1½ Baltimore 1 3 .250
Posted On 03 Apr 2018
Off

Women’s basketball: BGSU hires Fralick

BOWLING GREEN — Robyn Fralick, who guided Ashland University to the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship two
Posted On 03 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company