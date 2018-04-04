Rensko lot tops council discussion

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council continued discussion and work on several ongoing issues, including the Rensko Property LLC owned lot at 918 N. Countyline St., which was originally to be a 1,980 square-foot Tim Horton’s.

Mayor Eric Keckler gave an update on the Westerville-based company’s progress on cleaning up the site after Councilman Greg Cassidy raised concern over the matter.

According to the mayor, Rensko has agreed and hired a contractor to remove excess dirt and straighten the property out; however, the winter and wet weather has not permitted work to be completed yet.

In a letter dated Dec. 5, 2017, the city requested Rensko either address its intentions to build the restaurant or restore the now empty lot to a respectable condition after the company backed out and listed the property for sale.

The mayor said he is prepared to work with the city’s law department if the work fails to move forward in a timely matter.

“I’ve had discussions with the law director and prosecutor,” he said. “Once we get direction from them, we will move in that direction.”

Further, Keckler said he hopes to discuss a time line of when the work will be completed with the contractor before next city council meeting.

Separately, council adopted an ordinance authorizing the mayor, on behalf of the city, to enter into a joint cooperating agreement between Seneca County, Tiffin and Fostoria regarding CHIP (Community Housing Impact and Preservation) program for the purpose of addressing local housing needs.

This agreement will allow the municipalities and county to file a combined application under the CHIP program to receive financial assistance to address the needs identified in their individual community housing improvement strategies, according to the legislation.

Also in the meeting, the council approved an ordinance adopting and amending permanent 2018 appropriations. The council additionally heard the second reading of an ordinance to adopt and amend the permanent appropriations by appropriating from unappropriated funds in the Fostoria Revolving Loan Fund and Fire Insurance Trust Fund.

In other business:

• Council tabled a resolution to authorize the mayor to execute an application with Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Communtiy Development for the CHIP grant until the second required public meeting is held. That meeting is scheduled for April 17 at 5:30 p.m.

• The council heard the first reading of an amendment that “cleans up old language” relating to the positions of Executive Secretary and Zoning Inspector, said Keckler.

According to Keckler, these titles were being changed to better reflect the duties of the office as well updating the outdated position of “executive secretary” to a more timely “administrative assistant.”

• An ordinance was read authorizing the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery, equipment, tools or supplies which are not needed for public use, or are obsolete or unfit, to be sold by internet auction in calendar year 2018. Utilizing govdeals.com, acoording to Keckler, helps the city to move their surplus goods for better prices than a public auction because interested parties can search for particular items on the website.

• Council also heard first reading of legislation accepting the recommendation of the Tax Incentive Review Council to continue tax incentives for POET Bio-refining, 2111 Sandusky St., and Kroger, 126 W. High St. Under the agreements, which are reviewed annually, each company receives tax incentives for their operations as long as they comply with certain stipulations such as maintaining a specific number of employees.

• A Law and Ordinance Sub-Committee meeting followed the city council meeting. The group discussed on and off street parking issues, obsolete ordinances, the systematic review of ordinances, and digital signs.

Safety Service Director Debra Hellman recommended ordinances offer clearer “black and white” guidelines for citizens to follow and to foster consistency.

The next sub-committee meeting will follow the regular council meeting April 17. The public is invited to voice concerns.

Comments

comments