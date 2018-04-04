Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to report he was involved in a hit-skip at South Poplar and East Lytle streets at 10:36 a.m. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller stated a car door was opened into his vehicle as we traveling by near West Fremont and North Countyline streets at 10:20 a.m.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a two-vehicle crash at West North and North Countyline streets at 2:18 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for a license plate light out following a traffic stop on Springville Avenue.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Lytle and Findlay streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a red light violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a red light violation following a traffic stop at College Avenue and North Countyline Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A North Main Street caller reported medication was missing.

• Complainant reported someone broke into their West North Street home, went through boxes and stole several items.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer check a Columbus Avenue residence for a vehicle that was involved in a drive-off of gas in town. Officer made contact with subject who showed the officer a receipt to prove she paid for gas with a credit card.

• Officer noted a vehicle was parked too close to an intersection on Summit Street; made contact with the owner to move it.

• Officers completed building checks on East Zeller Road, East North Street, East Lytle Street, North Vine Street, North Main Street, Perry Street, South Corporate Drive, East South Street, East Crocker Street, South Main Street, North Countyline Street and West Lytle Street.

• A delivery company employee advised he was at a Plaza Drive location and knocked some boxes over; stated he was unsure if the alarm was activated.

• Officer was out with a subject on a bike in a North Countyline Street parking lot; advised of lights needed after dark.

• Officer was out with a vehicle parked in the boulevard on Buckley Street. Owner advised it was only there for the night.

Monday:

• Officers conducted building checks on South Poplar Street, East Tiffin Street

• Caller reported finding bullets in an East Fremont Street parking lot.

• Complainant advised of an unwanted male subject at a Francis Avenue location. Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to serve subject with a CPO.

• A North Union Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding options about a fence.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a fire alarm activation at 8:52 a.m. in the 500 block of Stearns Road; advised it was scorched breakfast on the stove.

Seneca County

accidents

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported someone hit her mailbox in the 6400 block of West Township Road 36.

