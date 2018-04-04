Grand opening event Friday

Great Lakes Ace Hardware Fostoria will host an official Chain Cutting and Grand Opening event beginning Friday.

he chain cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Jon Marsh, manager of Fostoria Great Lakes Ace, will be joined by Eric Keckler, mayor of the city of Fostoria, Sarah Krupp from the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and other members of the community to kick off the weekend-long activities.

There will be hourly drawings for door prizes throughout the day on Friday. Prizes will include golf umbrellas, Craftsman tool chest and a Weber gas grill.

There will also be specials throughout the store that are good throughout the weekend.

Saturday there is a one-day only $5-off coupon that can be redeemed for any regular priced merchandise.

Sunday is a Bucket sale that will benefit ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and the ProMedica Foundation. Customers donate $5 for a 5-gallon bucket and get 20 percent off items that fit in the bucket. The hospital gets 100 percent of the funds.

There will also be complimentary blood pressure testing from 1″”3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have already had the opportunity to meet and serve folks from the community. We hope more will come in to see us over the weekend and join in the fun while exploring all that we have to offer,” stated Marsh.

Great Lakes Ace Hardware began operation in Dearborn, Michigan, in 1946 and has a history steeped in the traditional American tale of hard work and reinvention. The company provides local neighborhoods with access to national brands such as Craftsman, Scotts, Valspar, Toro, Weber and others, while providing customers with a localized product mix and a neighborhood hardware store experience. It has been part of the Ace Hardware Cooperative since 2014.

For more information about Great Lakes Ace Hardware, visit www.greatlakesace.com

