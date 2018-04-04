County commissioners one step closer to establishing reserve fund

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Seneca County commissioners are one step closer to establishing a budget stabilization fund that would result in money being set aside for more bleak financial times.

During a Tuesday morning discussion on creating the reserve fund, all three commissioners agreed in principal to the move, but will wait until a formal resolution can be drafted for a vote next week.

The commissioners have found themselves in an enviable position to set some money aside for a rainy day, thanks to strong revenues streaming into the county’s coffers.

“It’s a smart thing to do,” said Commissioner Holly Stacy of establishing the fund. “There’s definitely a need to set it up.”

It was noted by Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, the county is also seeing a boost in revenues from the state via Medicaid tax funds.

The county recently received word it will get an unexpected $176,000 more in those funds than anticipated. It was noted, however, the state will no longer provide any such Medicaid tax funding, beginning next year.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas suggested the Medicaid funds be left sitting in that fund for now. The county has collected slightly more than $1 million in Medicaid tax funds for 2017 and 2018.

Only time will tell if county commissioners elected in the future will follow the lead in setting funds aside.

“We’re not sure future commissioners will follow this,” Kerschner said.

Kerschner also pointed out the county may not always have the ability to set funds aside in the account.

“We all know there will be (an economic) downturn sometime. We just don’t know when.”

The commissioners had first discussed the idea of putting money aside in a rainy day fund, but wanted to see how the county fared during the first quarter of this year.

“The first quarter figures are now in,” Kerschner noted.

It was suggested the county set aside about two-and-a-half percent of its revenues, or about $35,000 per month, in the new fund. While the measure must also be approved by the county’s budget commission, the first monies put aside would be for both the first and second quarters of this year.

The good financial news got even better when Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff informed the commissioners the court is returning more than $85k in funds it did not need in 2017 for indigent counsel monies.

“Things are working well,” Shuff said of the county court’s system for providing attorneys for those who cannot afford them.

Shuff is returning $31,000, while Judge Michael P. Kelbley was able to return $54,000.

During his presentation, Shuff also noted the county will need to pay $25k for a new sound system and $6,000 for a new copier for the Justice Center.

“We left the sound system (in the Annex Building) behind for (Probate and Juvenile Court) Judge (Jay) Meyer to use, so we need a new one for the Justice Center,” Shuff said.

Even with the additional $31,000 expenses for the sound system and the copier, the net gain for the county is still $54,000, it was noted.

During an update on the new Justice Center, Stacy said $65,000 in unneeded contingency funds for the project is also being returned to the county.

The positive financial news the commissioners received Tuesday was in sharp contrast to last week, when they had to spend in excess of $700,000 more than anticipated to upgrade the county’s 9-1-1 system.

In other business, the commissioners were told of a transportation tour that took place in the county last Thursday. Charlene Watkins, executive director of the Seneca Regional Planning Commission, said several people, including those from outside the area, took part in the tour.

Thomas said the visitors were in awe of Fostoria’s iron triangle and the Fostoria Rail Park.

“They were impressed,” Thomas said.

The commissioners also discussed issues brought forth last week by Liberty Township resident Patrick Scherger, who said the Wolf Creek cleanup project is still not being done properly.

Scherger gave each of the commissioners a packet of information and photos concerning the project, asking them to review it and call a meeting for other property owners to attend.

Stacy said Tuesday she will follow up with County Engineer Mark Zimmerman on the issue.

During a commissioners meeting earlier in March, several people who own property along Wolf Creek complained the company clearing the creek was stacking trees that had been removed from the creek too close to the banks. This caused some of the trees to wash back into the creek, the property owners said.

Zimmerman also attended that meeting and agreed the work was not being done properly, promising to monitor the work more closely.

The county is also contemplating the filing of applications for two grants for the county-owned airport. One is from the Ohio Department of Transportation that would provide funding for paving work at the airport, and one from the Federal Aviation Administration would help in the acquisition of nearby property, Thomas said.

The topic of “fake news” was raised by Stacy. She said she was listening to a newscast on a Fremont radio station this week when she heard the county had decided to give away the building now used for the county’s probate and juvenile courts.

The Carnegie Library Building, to which it is sometimes referred, is being donated by the county to the Sisters of St. Francis, the newscast said.

“I wondered if there was a (commissioners) meeting I had missed,” Stacy said.

It turned out the information was originally part of an April Fools newscast that had been picked up by the Fremont radio station and rebroadcast as real news.

The probate and juvenile courts will move into the Annex Building after renovations are complete there, but the commissioners have yet to decide what they will do with the Carnegie Library Building.

Comments

comments