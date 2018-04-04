After 73 years, body of veteran coming home

By LOU WILIN

For the Review Times

Seventy-three years after he became missing in action in World War II, Ora Sharninghouse Jr.’s remains will be returned today to his sister, Joan Stough of Findlay.

It was September 1944 when the torpedo bombing plane he was aboard crashed in the Pacific Ocean. Ora, or “Junior,” was a torpedo gunner on the aircraft.

Today, a casket with his remains will be returned to Joan (pronounced Jo Ann) at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home will bring Sharninghouse’s remains back to Findlay for visitation and a funeral this week.

Joan, now 84, was 11 years old the last time she saw Junior. So she was suspicious last August when she got a phone call that her brother’s remains had been found.

“I thought it was a hoax,” she said.

Then the Navy spokesperson said his remains would be shipped to her.

There must be a catch, Joan thought. She asked what it would cost her.

“Ma’am, it won’t cost you anything,” the voice told her.

Grief and loss had lingered for years, then decades, for the Sharninghouse family, outliving the parents, Ora Sr. and Myrtle, and six of Junior’s seven siblings. Only Joan remains from her generation.

This week she and others in the family can get closure.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Joan said.

In a family of eight children, six of whom were boys, Junior stood out as sweet, she said.

“He was a little bit special,” she said.

Even among son-mother relationships, Junior’s relationship with his mother was something special.

“He was kind of one that would come up and put his arm around my mom and just kind of tease her,” Joan said. “The rest of them were not that … (They were) kind of standoffish, maybe, a little bit.”

“And he always kissed her goodbye when he left,” Joan said. “The other boys — a lot of the boys — don’t do that, and he always did that.”

That was true even before he went into the Navy.

He was voted “best looking” and as having the “best smile” in the McComb High School class of 1940.

“One of the girls told me one time, ‘All the girls were crazy about him,'” Joan said.

When the United States entered World War II, Junior figured he would be drafted anyway so he enlisted in the Navy. He was one of four Sharninghouse sons serving in World War II. Charles, Earl and Ray also served.

Of the four sons, Junior wrote home the most regularly.

Joan recalls her mother one day remarking to her father, “I bet something’s happened to Junior. I haven’t heard from him.”

The very next day came the telegraph: Junior was missing in action.

Mrs. Sharninghouse “just went outside and grieved out in the chicken yard by herself,” Joan said.

Junior and others had been on a mission to set the stage for an eventual offensive to take back the Philippine Islands from the Japanese. The Palau islands, 945 miles east of the Philippines, were viewed as a strong point in Japan’s outer Philippine defenses.

The TBM Avenger aircraft that Junior and two others were aboard dropped a 2,000-pound bomb on a Japanese ammunition storage area on Babelthuap Island, Palau. Blowback from the bomb’s explosion tore the tail off the TBM Avenger, causing it to crash offshore.

“Clearly they dropped the bomb and they are trying to escape out of the area. But because it was really a low, slow kind of aircraft, it got hit by the exploding munitions on the ground,” said Peter Mansoor, professor and chairman of military history at Ohio State University.

“The Avenger was very slow,” Mansoor said.

Torpedo bombers are slow by design to enable torpedoes to be aimed at a ship, he said.

In this case, the Avenger was being used as a ground bomber.

A year later, Junior Sharninghouse was pronounced dead.

It was heartbreaking, and yet, Mrs. Sharninghouse clung to hope.

“She always thought he would come back,” Joan said.

On Babelthuap Island “there were a lot of caves. And they said after the war, there was a lot of Japanese in these caves that don’t even know the war is over. And (Mrs. Sharninghouse) thought, ‘Well, possibly he’s a prisoner, or maybe, mental (damage), he doesn’t know where he is and he’s in a hospital some place,'” Joan said of her mother. “She never really gave up hope that he would come back.”

Still, the Sharninghouses eventually got a marker for Junior at Weaver Cemetery, east of North Baltimore.

It turned out that the TBM Avenger left its own marker, too.

Near where the Pacific Ocean comes into a swamp off Babelthuap Island, a wing of the TBM Avenger was held at the water’s surface by mangrove trees. There it sat for decades.

Pat Scannon, who searches for those missing in action, was on one of his missions when he was led to the wing in 2005 by people in Palau.

“There were many aircraft missing in Palau,” Scannon said.

It was determined that the wing in the mangrove swamp was from an Avenger, but there was still no sign of the rest of the aircraft. Because Scannon lacked the advanced technology needed for a large underwater search, little more progress was made for a few years.

Things began moving more rapidly in 2012 when Scannon joined forces with two others: Mark Moline, director of the School of Marine Science and Policy at the University of Delaware, and Eric Terrill, director of the Coastal Observing Research and Development Center at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Each of the three brought their own talents and expertise. With the help of sonar technology and robots, they eventually located the aircraft’s debris on the ocean floor, 120 feet below the surface. It was three-fourths of a mile away from the wing in the swamp, and about one-quarter mile from shore.

Remains at the site were identified with the help of forensic archaeologists and DNA testing. Also identified was Bud Rybarczyk, an aviation radioman who had been onboard with Sharninghouse. He was laid to rest in Stevensville, Michigan, in December 2017.

Scannon said the remains of the Avenger pilot are still being sought. He is believed to have parachuted from the plane and then been executed by Japanese soldiers, Scannon said.

Scannon worked on the mystery of what happened to Sharninghouse’s Avenger for over 10 years. He has been solving such mysteries for 25 years, and is working on more of them. He said his efforts are appreciated by the survivors of those who were missing in action.

“The responses of families when we have been given the privilege of notifying them we have located their lost relative,” he said. “The amazement, the gratitude, all the emotions that go into an accumulation of over 70 years of wondering what happened.”

“I, as an American, feel it’s only right and proper to try to answer these questions for the families, however long it takes,” Scannon said. “I guess you’d say I’m a patient guy. But it’s not a matter of instant gratification. It’s a matter of answering questions for families who have been wondering about what happened to their loved one so many years ago.”

For Joan, the work of Scannon, Moline, Terrill and others is cause for celebration.

“We grieved for many years. And now to have some closure, I know my mother would be tickled to death if she knew about it,” Joan said. “To have him brought home, it’s something you never expected. Never thought they would even look for him.”

Visitation for Junior Sharninghouse, open to the public, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Navy officers, Scannon and other members of the group that located the TBM Avenger will be there. They will present the family with the American flag that was used during a ceremony at the recovery site.

Joan, the last surviving member from her generation in the Sharninghouse family, will experience relief, among other emotions.

“I think this is the last thing I can do for my family is to see this through,” she said.

After the funeral, Junior’s remains will be laid to rest at Weaver Cemetery, beside his mother’s grave and among other family.

Wilin: 419-427-8413 Send an E-mail to Lou Wilin

Comments

comments