Unknown injuries in single-vehicle rollover

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Crews work the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon on Stearns road west of Turley Road. According to a representative with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared the driver was traveling along Stearns Road around 3:35 p.m. when they went off the north side of the roadway, overcorrected and went off the south side of the roadway, where they overturned. Multiple injuries were reported; however, the representative said they appeared to be non-life threatening immediately after the crash. According to witnesses, it appeared at least one subject was entrapped and at least two were transported by air ambulance. Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS, Bloomdale Fire Department, West Millgrove Fire Department, Bradner Fire Department and Fostoria Police Division were also on scene. No further information was available at press time.

