Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported she struck a gate near West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive at 7:58 p.m.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male subject was arrested following a report of a disturbance on South Union Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Town and Short South streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported jewelry was stolen from a Columbus Avenue residence.

• Complainant reported someone had been using his Ohio EBT card without his permission; requested an officer. An investigation is pending.

• A Perrysburg Road resident reported his home was broken into while he was away; a safe with medications was taken. An investigation is pending.

vandalism

Monday:

• Complainant reported someone broke the back window out of her friend’s vehicle on Van Buren Street. Owner noticed scratches on the rear bumper; stated she believed it was a hit-skip.

Sunday:

• Subject requested an officer for damage to their vehicle on Independence Avenue.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller advised her vehicle broke down at South Main and East South streets; requested an officer for assistance. Vehicle was pushed off the roadway and a tow company was contacted.

• Caller stated they received several harassing phone calls from an unknown number; requested to speak with an officer. Officer advised of options.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer attempt to make contact with a subject at a West Fourth Street address as there was an abandoned vehicle in the county registered to him. Officer delivered the message.

• Caller reported a suspicious male subject came by a Findlay Street location before running off; requested a complaint on file.

• Caller advised of a vehicle in the area of James Marie Court. Officer seized two items for destruction.

• Complainant requested an officer to the area of Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive. Wood County Sheriff’s Office took over.

Sunday:

• Caller had a noise complaint near North Poplar and McDougal streets. Officer spoke with an intoxicated male subject and advised him to turn down the music.

• An East Tiffin Street employee requested an officer; assistance was rendered.

• Caller requested an officer for a canine in a Beier Drive parking lot. Dog was returned to owner who was advised of consequences if dog was loose again.

• Caller advised of a suspicious male subject in the area of North Poplar and East Lytle streets.

• Complainant reported a male subject in a vehicle near Sandusky and Buckley streets seemed impaired. Officer noted the vehicle was back at the residence.

• Caller reported to males were arguing at a North Main Street location.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• A West Jones Road caller requested an officer; subject was advised of options.

• Caller requested a welfare check at a Fairway Drive address. Officer noted a door was open but the residence was cleared.

• A South Union Street caller requested an officer as subjects were in a verbal altercation. Officer noted no threats were mentioned; advised of options.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on South U.S. 23.

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a headlight out following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South U.S. 23.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

thefts

Monday:

• A New Riegel caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to theft.

Sunday:

• A West County Road 38 resident reported the back door was pried open and $1,300 was missing.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Deputy was out with a vehicle stopped near West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7; spoke with subject who was fine, just pulled over to check on her dog.

• Caller requested a welfare check on two children at a West Township Road 112 address as the father believed the mother was intoxicated. Deputy advised the father how to handle the situation next time.

