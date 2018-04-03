Commissioners to discuss airport grant

The Seneca County commissioners will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today to discuss a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration that would benefit the county’s airport.

Also listed on an agenda for the meeting are discussions on the county’s strategic plan and on the annual Memorial Day parade in Tiffin.

The commissioners are expected to mull actions that would satisfy the mortgages for two properties in the county, including one in Fostoria, that are part of the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP).

The setting of a date and time to open bids for a road improvement project will also take place at this morning’s meeting.

The meeting will be conducted at the Commissioners Office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

