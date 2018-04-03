CHIP funding tops agenda

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council will host a special public meeting in council chambers at 5:30 p.m. today to read an ordinance which would allow the mayor, on behalf of the city, to execute an application with Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development for up to $1.5 million in funds for the Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program in 2018.

WSOS Community Action, in partnership with the city of Fostoria, the city of Tiffin and Seneca County, offers housing improvement opportunities to help rehabilitate or repair homes for residents in the three jurisdictions through a grant provided by the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Development.

“We want to make sure low-income people in the community understand what’s available to them,” Mayor Eric Keckler had said. “It does things like replace furnaces and roofs or you can do your installation. It does all kinds of things that people maybe normally couldn’t afford.”

The CHIP (Community Housing Impact and Preservation) program provides two options for qualifying, low-income homeowners to fix up their homes.

CHIP’s home rehab program offers up to $30,000 worth of repairs. Work includes electrical or plumbing repairs/upgrades; replacement or repairs of the roof, furnace or water tank; insulation installments; and siding repairs.

Similarly, CHIP’s home repair program is designed to help preserve homes by providing households with limited financial assistance to correct one or two significant problems. Homeowners may receive assistance with structural repairs; electrical and plumbing upgrades or repairs; furnace, roof and water tank repairs or replacements.

CHIP’s eligibility requirements for Seneca County dictate the income cannot exceed $32,300 for a single household; $36,900 for a two-person household; $41,500 for a three-person household; $46,100 for a four-person household; $49,800 for a five-person household; $53,500 for a six-person household; $57,200 for a seven-person household; and $60,900 for an eight-person household.

Payment for rehabilitation is partially funded through a grant, which is forgivable over a five-year period, and a deferred loan with no interest and repayable at the time of sale or change in occupancy.

No repayment is required by the homeowner for home repairs.

Following the special meeting on CHIP, city council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The council will hear the first reading of an amendment that “cleans up old language” relating to the positions of Executive Secretary and Zoning Inspector, said Keckler.

According to Keckler, these titles were being changed to better reflect the duties of the office as well updating the outdated position of “executive secretary” to a more timely “administrative assistant.”

As part of newly reorganized zoning and engineering departments, the “compliance officer/project coordinator” will replace the “zoning inspector” position.

“We’re changing the language of the positions to ensure that the titles fit into what we want to accomplish,” the mayor said. “We want new titles that fit with the job requirements.”

Separately, the council will also hear an ordinance that authorizes the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery, equipment, tools or supplies which are not needed for public use, or are obsolete or unfit, to be sold by internet auction in calendar year 2018.

According to the mayor, the city is permitted by state law to sell old vehicles and equipment no longer wanted by various departments in an online auction at www.govdeals.com. The website acts as a virtual public auction allowing the city to sell surplus items.

Council will also hear the first reading of legislation accepting the recommendation of the Tax Incentive Review Council to continue tax incentives for POET Bio-refining, 2111 Sandusky St., and Kroger, 126 W. High St. Under the agreements, which are reviewed annually, each company receives tax incentives for their operations as long as they comply with certain stipulations such as maintaining a specific number of employees.

A Law and Ordinance Committee meeting will be held after the regularly scheduled council meeting as well.

