The Easter Bunny’s helpers

(From left) Isabella Schroeder, Clarissa St. Clair-Rickard, Isis Toney, Linda Bloom and Emily Schroeder put together Easter baskets Saturday at Thibodeau Seneca Lanes. The Ancillary Alliance of Ohio, Incorporated in Fostoria put together an Easter basket giveaway to help ensure every child had a parcel of treats Sunday. Tim Roelle, president, said the group put together 52 baskets for children in the Fostoria area as well as some in Tiffin and Findlay.

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

