Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Saturday:

• A male subject was arrested following a report of an assault on West Fourth Street.

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued citations for failure to reinstate and license plate following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at North Town and Short South streets.

Saturday:

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at East South Street and Crocker Lane.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

• Officer issued a parking citation for parking on a treelawn on Oaklawn Avenue.

• Officer issued a parking citation for parking on a treelawn on College Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at North Union and West Lytle streets.

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a request for an officer on East Crocker Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on West High Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic at Sandusky and North Caples streets.

thefts

Saturday:

• Complainant reported a known subject came into a Francis Avenue residence and stole $35. Photos and statements were collected; charges are pending.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to report the father of her child made death threats toward her, her boyfriend and the children.

• A Northview Drive caller advised a raccoon was by her front door and wouldn’t let anyone near it.

• Officer notified an East Jackson Street resident a vehicle door was open.

• Complainant advised the mother of his youngest child was at his Perrysburg Road residence yelling and screaming and refusing to leave, scaring the two children. Subject was removed from the residence and warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

Saturday:

• Subject came on station to report juveniles on railroad tracks near East Fremont and Sandusky streets. Officer advised the kids to stay away from the tracks.

• Caller complained of a dog near Bricker and South Union streets running loose and barking constantly. Officer was unable to locate.

• An anonymous caller advised of a dog barking on West High Street. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner; spoke with a neighbor who would advised the owner of the complaint.

• Officer was out with a semi driver near Hissong Avenue and North Poplar Street; gave the driver directions to a state route as they were lost.

• Officers conducted building checks on South Main Street, Perry Street, Elm Street,

• An East Lytle Street employee requested an officer. Female subject was advised not to return to the location.

• Officer was out with a male subject at South Main and East Tiffin streets; didn’t appear to be a hazard to himself.

• Caller reported an open burn near Palmer Street and Springville Avenue. Officer advised of the city ordinance.

• Caller complaint of loud music coming from a North Union Street location. Officer issued a warning for loud music.

• Complainant advised of a disturbance, a possible fight, near North Poplar and East High streets. Fight was already broken up; officer spoke with juveniles.

• Caller complained of loud music emitting from a Stearns Road location. Officer didn’t hear any loud music in the area.

• Officer responded to a report of an unknown disturbance near Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street.

• Caller requested an officer at an East Lytle Street location.

• An East Lytle Street caller requested to speak with an officer; the situation was resolved.

• Caller advised an object was sticking out into the roadway near North Countyline Street and Park Avenue. Officer removed the object from the road.

• Train company advised of a gate malfunction near Findlay and South Vine streets; stated an employee would be in the area to fix the issue.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Cherry Street.

• Officer spoke with subjects about riding mini bikes in the roadway near Leonard and West Jackson streets.

• Caller advised of a vehicle in an alley near East Jackson and North Main streets. Officer rendered assistance.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested officers be on the look out for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip.

Friday:

• A North Town Street caller requested an officer. Officer noted a ladder was misplaced; no signs of forced entry.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a West High Street location. Officer spoke with subject; everything was OK.

• Caller advised a male subject was causing a disturbance on Grape Street. Officer spoke with subjects and advised of consequences if officers had to return.

• Caller complained of vehicle parking in an East Fourth Street lot. Officer advised drivers of ordinance; would be moving their vehicles.

• Complainant stated two male juveniles were causing a disturbance near North Vine and West Fremont streets. Officer spoke with children; everything was OK.

• Caller advised two subjects were causing a disturbance at an East Jackson Street location. Officer noted it was a verbal altercation; no signs of anything physical.

• Subject came on station with a medical issue.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject with congestive heart failure who was barely breathing in the 1000 block of Ebersole Boulevard at 9:46 a.m.

Saturday:

• EMS responded to the 800 block of South Main Street at 8:35 a.m. for a report of a male subject not breathing.

• Squad was dispatched at 3:43 p.m. for an unresponsive male subject in the 700 block of Seneca Street.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• Deputies responded to a two-vehicle non-injury crash at West County Road 38 and North Township Road 111 at 7:46 a.m.

• Subject came on station to report a car versus deer at the intersection of West U.S. 224 and South Ohio 587.

citations

Saturday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Liberty and Union streets in Bettsville.

Friday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at State and Emma streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle non-injury accident in the 5800 block of West Ohio 18 at 5:08 p.m.

thefts

Saturday:

• Subject came on station regarding identity theft.

• Complainant reported a male subject was walking back and forth on State Street in Bettsville. Deputy spoke with subject who was playing a game.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Caller advised the owner of a West Ohio 18 structure was out of town and the front door was open. Deputy noted everything appeared to be OK inside and the wind might have caught the door or it wasn’t latched properly; door was secured.

