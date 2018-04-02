No one injured after vehicle overturns on CR 11

Posted On Mon. Apr 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times
No one injured after vehicle overturns on CR 11
A 2015 Jeep Cherokee sits off of County Road 11 near Township Road 158 around 11 p.m. Saturday after the driver lost control. According to a representative with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dominic L. Miccichi, 23 of Tiffin, was traveling northbound on County Road 11 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, striking a culvert and overturning. Miccichi, who was not injured, was cited for failure to control. The representative said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash but no other citations had yet been issued. Bettsville first responders and Bascom EMS also responded to the scene. No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Live Stream: Trump in Ohio

Video: Trump visits Ohio to promote infrastructure plans

Posted On29 Mar 2018
Cleveland Indians Opening Day

MLB Cleveland Indians Opening Day today away vs Seattle Mariners

Posted On29 Mar 2018
NFL QB Cody Kessler

Browns QB no more, Cody Kessler sacked sent to Jaguars

Posted On29 Mar 2018

Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On26 Mar 2018
QB Drew Stanton signs with Browns

Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

Posted On26 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 3 1 .750 — New York 2 2 .500 1 Toronto 2 2 .500 1 Baltimore 1 2 .333
Posted On 01 Apr 2018
Off

Prep sports: Blue Jackets take pair from Arcadia

ARCADIA — New Riegel crushed three home runs and swept Arcadia in a nonleague softball doubleheader on Saturday, winning 11-1 in six
Posted On 01 Apr 2018
Off

Prep track: Fostoria’s Taylor wins LJ at Lima Spartan Invite

LIMA — Freshman Dashani Taylor was the lone winner for Fostoria as she captured the girls long jump to help the Redmen take sixth place in
Posted On 01 Apr 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company