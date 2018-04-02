LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

No one injured after vehicle overturns on CR 11

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee sits off of County Road 11 near Township Road 158 around 11 p.m. Saturday after the driver lost control. According to a representative with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dominic L. Miccichi, 23 of Tiffin, was traveling northbound on County Road 11 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, striking a culvert and overturning. Miccichi, who was not injured, was cited for failure to control. The representative said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash but no other citations had yet been issued. Bettsville first responders and Bascom EMS also responded to the scene. No further information was available at press time.

