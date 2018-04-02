LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

No one home during CR 28 house fire

Crews respond to a house fire at 12853 CR 28 Sunday at 4:22 a.m. According to Kansas Fire Chief Bob Dible, no one was home at the time of the fire. The family reported a cat may have been in the house; however, Dible said they were unable to find any signs of it. The fire originated from the dining/family room area at the rear of the residence, facing north. The age of the home as well as the construction, upgrades and remodels made the fire “very hard to fight,” according to Dible, who stated Kansas Volunteer Fire Department was on scene until about 3 p.m. He said the residence, owned by Elizabeth A. Hill according to the Seneca County Auditor’s website, was a total loss, with extreme heat and smoke damage throughout and fire damage to 50 percent of the structure. Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department and Bascom Joint Fire District as well as Fostoria Fire Division’s EMS also responded to the scene. The Seneca County CERT team was called in for canteen service. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to help investigate. No injuries were reported. No further information was available at press time.

