FCH hosts visiting chefs

Posted On Mon. Apr 2nd, 2018
By MORGAN MANNS
STAFF WRITER

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is working to promote local restaurants.
Officials announced it will begin a Visiting Chef program, which invites a local chef or business owner into the hospital’s cafeteria to provide items off their respective menus to serve to hospital staff as well as patients’ families and community members.
The first event is set for Wednesday and will feature entrées from Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, 820 Sandusky St.
“We want to support local businesses and also give the cafeteria and customers here some ideas as to what is available in town to eat,” said Becky Kile, general manager of nutrition services.
For a small fee, hospital staff and family members of patients in the hospital as well as members of the community are welcome to visit the hospital’s cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to try two specials from Kemosabes.
Chef Billy Reese will be featuring the restaurant’s Jalapeño Bacon Cheddar mac-n-cheese and Cowboy Chicken sandwich.
“We’re looking forward to possibly reaching customers that aren’t from Fostoria or who may not know we’re here,” Reese said.
The food will be partially prepared when Reese brings it to the hospital, where he will finish and assemble it on the line. He will then serve the customers, talk to them about what it is he’s serving and answer any questions they may have.
In addition to the entrées from Kemosabes, Kile said the hospital will have a salad bar, prepared sandwiches and other cold items.
“We don’t have too many chefs in Fostoria and we were really happy to get a positive response from (Kemosabes),” Kile said. “We’re really excited and (Reese) sounded excited when we talked about it so we’re hoping for a good response.”
Kile said officials hope to host a visiting chef once a month, depending on availability. Upcoming visiting chefs may include ProMedica as well as Fostoria Pizza Palace.
The idea of a visiting chef was born in other ProMedica facilities. ProMedica has several system chefs who rotate between the hospitals and offer specials, which, according to Kile, has been well-received.
“People here like different things and like us to try different things and we talked about different ways to add interest to the line and market local businesses,” she said. “We decided it was something we wanted to try here to add some interest while supporting some of our local businesses.”
ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is located at 501 Van Buren St. For more information, visit www.promedica.org.
For more information on Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, call 419-435-3000, visit kemosabes.com or find the restaurant on Facebook.

