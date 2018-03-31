“The Resurrection Story”

Posted On Sat. Mar 31st, 2018
LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times
Performers from Fostoria Church of God’s, 124 W. Tiffin St., Mission Discovery Kids Church depict Jesus rising from his tomb during a Good Friday drama yesterday evening. The children’s church presented a special play, entitled “The Resurrection Story,” which told the narrative of Jesus’ death and return, to usher in the congregation’s Easter celebrations. Fostoria Church of God will meet again at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday to celebrate the holy day. The church invites others to partake in their vision of “Loving God, Loving People, and Loving the Mission.”

