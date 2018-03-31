LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times

Performers from Fostoria Church of God’s, 124 W. Tiffin St., Mission Discovery Kids Church depict Jesus rising from his tomb during a Good Friday drama yesterday evening. The children’s church presented a special play, entitled “The Resurrection Story,” which told the narrative of Jesus’ death and return, to usher in the congregation’s Easter celebrations. Fostoria Church of God will meet again at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday to celebrate the holy day. The church invites others to partake in their vision of “Loving God, Loving People, and Loving the Mission.”

Comments

comments