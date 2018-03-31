Public Record

Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• There was a two semi-accident at the curve of West South Street and Mid-Block at 6:26 p.m. Driver was given citation for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.
• Caller advised her vehicle was hit by another car, which then took off, while parked in a lot on North Countyline Street at 3:23 p.m. Private property accident report to be completed.
arrests
Thursday:
• Officer picked up subject in Wood County on a warrant.
vandalism
Friday:
• Citizen reported a broken window on East Sixth Street. The window was smashed out and officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Caller advised of a black pit bull in the Grape Street area; dog returned to the property and officer will follow up with owner.
• Citizen reported several small children throwing rocks at a school on Sandusky Street; officer checked building with juveniles and there was no damage or evidence of damage to the school.
• Complainant requested a vehicle unlock on Stinchomb Drive; assistance rendered.
• Subject requested extra patrol in the West Lytle Street area after he discovered his vehicle was entered overnight and $20 was taken.
• Caller advised of a reckless operator; officer checked vehicle.
• Subject said their vehicle was broken into near East Culbertson Street and a phone charger and change were taken from it.
• Complainant asked to speak with an officer regarding family issues; officer advised them of their options.
• Someone brought a found LG cell phone to the station; item was placed in safekeeping.
• Caller reported a male rode up to a West High Street location and left a black spray painted beach cruiser; bike was impounded.
• Subject called to report he found a purse in a yard on West Lytle Street; purse was taken for safekeeping. Owner of the bag later advised her vehicle was broken into and the purse was taken; she reported nothing was missing.
• A woman advised her ex was at her North Grant Street home; man was released from the scene and an investigation is pending.
• A father reported his daughter took his car without permission and requested an officer. While he was speaking the officer, his child texted him advising that she was returning home with the vehicle. Nothing further occurred.
• Neighbor on South Main Street reported a possible breaking and entering into a garage as they observed a subject with a flashlight searching around it. Subject belonged at the residence; unfounded report.
Thursday:
• Officer responded to residence on Starr Avenue; domestic violence charges pending.
• Officers performed building checks on Van Buren and North Countyline streets.
• Humane Society employee came on station requesting officer assistance to remove a dog from a residence; advised of options.
• Complainant came on station and advised her ex-boyfriend was harassing her over the work phone; officer spoke with ex and advised him the complainant does not want to be contacted again. The man advised he understood.
fire runs
Friday:
• Caller advised of a male attempting to harm himself in the 700 block of Independence Avenue; officer requested EMS at 12:12 p.m.
Thursday:
• Request for an EMS in the 600 block of East Jackson Street for a possible overdose at 10:41 p.m.; officer investigation underway.
Seneca County
citations
Thursday:
• Deputy issued a verbal warning for obstructed rear view on State Street in Bettsville.
fire runs
Thursday:
• EMS responded to a call in the 1000 block of South Township Road 59 in Loudon Township for a possible overdose of an unresponsive 39 year-old male.

