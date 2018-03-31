Fostoria renegotiates EMS contract with Perry Township

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The city of Fostoria is working on updating its contracts with three area townships in which it provides emergency medical services.

Officials recently completed contract negotiations with Perry Township, Wood County, to provide EMS to a portion of the township, an agreement they say will be a win-win for both parties.

The updated two-year contract, effective March 1, 2018, will allow the city to charge the township a fixed rate of $400 per call with a cap of $24,000 per year. The charge will only be applied if Fostoria is required to make a recall for manning at its West South Street station.

“It really is a win-win for everyone. It seemed like it was more of a fair situation for both parties to put a per-call number on it than just an arbitrary number,” Mayor Eric Keckler said. “If they don’t have a need, there’s no sense in charging the extra money but if there is a need, then we don’t want to lose money on the prospect either.”

Fostoria Fire Division took over EMS services for the city in 2001, at which point they contracted out with Perry, Jackson and Loudon townships to provide the same services to areas bordering the city limits.

Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said those contracts hadn’t been updated since they were first implemented in 2001. When he took over operations as Fostoria Fire Division’s chief, he made the contract negotiations a top priority.

Previously, Perry Township was paying the city a fixed rate of $6,000 per year for the emergency services.

After completing research on run volumes over the past 17 years as well the costs of overtime for recalls due to calls in the township, Herbert said the cap of $24,000 is “pretty close” to what the city would run annually.

“We were losing money,” he said, explaining the division was averaging about 70 calls per year in the township. “That cost wasn’t covering the overtime costs the city was acquiring through recalls.”

The increase in funds from the township won’t provide the city with extra money, according to Herbert. Rather, that money will be used to pay overtime costs of personnel recalled to keep minimum manning on station in town while crews are responding to calls in the township.

“It’s not by any means a money-maker for us. Like (Keckler) said, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “We’re not looking to make money or fix the city’s financial problems with these contracts. We want to provide our services to those citizens outside of Fostoria while still providing adequate coverage for people inside the city who are paying taxes for those services. We’re doing our best to be good neighbors, but we have to be fiscally responsible to our tax payers as well.”

Herbert said after the two-year contract is up, officials will re-evaluate it based on call volume and overtime costs when renegotiations begin again in 2020.

Fostoria’s coverage area of Perry Township extends out as far west as Baird Road and as far north as Brandeberry Road.

An ordinance allowing the city to enter into the agreement will receive a second hearing at Tuesday’s Fostoria City Council meeting.

Herbert said he is still in negotiations with Jackson Township, whose trustees wanted to see how Perry Township acted before coming to a decision.

Their current contract requires an annual payment of $6,000. Herbert said FFD typically runs around 40-50 calls in the township per year, covering an area along U.S. 23 as far north as Cygnet Road, as far east as County Road 25 and south to West Township Road 84, at which point the coverage area extends farther east just before North Township Road 65 and south to the railroad tracks.

Loudon Township trustees chose to end the township’s contract with the city — which was $3,750 annually — and let Bascom Joint Fire District handle all of its calls. The contract between Fostoria and Loudon Township expires at midnight.

FFD responded to EMS calls for the township west of the railroad tracks, as far south of town as West County Road 18.

“It took us a while (once I started looking into it) to go ahead with the contracts because we were waiting on the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant and the tax levy,” Herbert said. “If the tax levy wouldn’t have passed, we probably wouldn’t be able to run an ambulance out there because we wouldn’t have the manpower to do it.”

The EMS contracts are separate from mutual or automatic aid, which is a state-wide agreement that fire departments assist with fires and other emergencies, such as natural disasters or explosions, in other jurisdictions upon request if they are able to do so.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Fostoria City Council will meet in council chambers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. More about what will take place at Tuesday’s meeting will be featured in a preview story in Tuesday’s edition of the Review Times.

Comments

comments