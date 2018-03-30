Seniors serving the community

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

A local program is helping give senior citizens a greater purpose by offering them the opportunity to volunteer within their community.

Retired Senior and Volunteer Program connects volunteers ages 55 and older with service opportunities in their communities that match their skills and availability.

“We’re actively recruiting volunteers for local nonprofits, local schools and really any organization with a nonprofit status that’s looking for volunteers,” said Ariel Nearhood, RSVP coordinator for Seneca, Wyandot and Huron counties. “We’re getting the word out there about our program. We really want to find people who are the hands and feet in this community and are making things happen — whether that’s the train society, the park district or any organization that falls off the main radar — and help them run these great organizations around this area by providing them with volunteers.”

Assignments can be on a regular weekly or monthly basis or can be short-term or even one-day events.

Volunteer opportunities are based on the services provided by local organizations and may include providing food to the hungry, organizing neighborhood watch programs, tutoring and mentoring, renovating homes, teaching English to immigrants, assisting victims of natural disasters or helping the disabled get to the doctor’s office or grocery store.

Locally, RSVP is looking for volunteers to help mentor students in grades 3-6 through Project MORE (Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellence) at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

Project MORE is an evidence-based volunteer reading mentoring project for students who are behind in reading, according to its website. The program seeks to help every student maximize their reading potential, no matter their ability level.

Broken into two parts, each session has the student first read and reread an excerpt from a book — based on their reading level — aloud to the mentor and record their progress. Each book typically takes about four days to complete.

Students meet for 30 minutes four times a week between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at FIES.

RSVP is also working to find volunteers for Tiffin City Schools, CASA, the Salvation Army, food pantries and more.

Nearhood said she is actively reaching out to other organizations and nonprofit groups in town to see if they are interested in partnering with RSVP to find senior volunteers as well as looking for volunteers who are interested in helping.

“Right now, one of the biggest struggles these organizations have is finding funding to provide for a volunteer coordinator,” Nearhood said. “When someone wants to volunteer, the can come to RSVP and start there. We serve as the liaison between them and the organization so they only have to remember one phone number and one person if they want to get involved.”

Volunteers with RSVP of Seneca, Wyandot and Huron counties choose how, where and how often they want to serve and aren’t required to live in any of the three counties in which they volunteer.

They also receive a T-shirt and receive supplemental insurance — auto, medical and life policy — through the program and retain that insurance as long as they volunteer a minimum of 10 hours per year.

RSVP of Seneca, Wyandot and Huron counties, overseen by Family & Community Services, Inc., is funded through a three-year national grant, which was recently renewed.

About two years ago Family & Community Services, Inc. took over and, according to Nearhood, began making a push to be a little more active, getting to know the community and people making a difference and inspiring others to join them.

Volunteers must go through an enrollment process, including a background check and non-family references. They then meet with Nearhood, who provides support and answers any questions, and organization officials, who handle all of the training and scheduling.

“This isn’t a contract. If something happens health-wise or (the volunteer) isn’t comfortable, they aren’t required to stay there,” Nearhood said. “We want to provide the best people for the best organizations where the volunteers are going to make a bigger difference than someone whose heart is only half into it.”

Established in 1971, RSVP is now one of the largest senior volunteer organizations in the nation, according to the website. It engages more than 330,000 older Americans in a diverse range of volunteer activities.

Nearhood works for this tri-county division; however, more than one-third of Ohio’s counties are represented through Family & Community Services, Inc. and even more Retired Senior Volunteer Programs are offered throughout the country.

“Once someone retires and stops that 9-to-5 job or 40 hours-a-week commitment, they want to give back and we want to make that as easy as possible,” Nearhood said. “We’re giving them that purpose again.”

Those interested in volunteering or organizations seeking volunteers may contact Nearhood at 419-448-1530 or anearhood@fcsohio.org.

For more information on RSVP, visit www.NationalService.gov/SeniorCorps or find RSVP of Seneca, Wyandot & Huron Counties on Facebook.

