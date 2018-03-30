Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller advised someone hit a bus shelter at the intersection of Beier and Eco drives at 8:09 p.m.; an unknown vehicle struck and damaged the bus top.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Subject on Beier Drive was arrested for criminal trespassing.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for an illegal left turn at the intersection of McDougal and Sandusky streets.

• A verbal warning was issued during a traffic stop at Sandusky Street and East Park Road.

• Verbal warning for headlights required was given on North Countyline Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation at the intersection of Sandusky and East High streets.

• A verbal warning was given for a traffic violation at North Vine and Summit streets.

• Officers issued verbal warnings for a turn signal violation and brake lights at the intersection of East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Complainant on Westhaven Drive requested to speak with an officer regarding their neighbor parking their car so it blocks part of their driveway. Officer spoke with the wife of the owner of the vehicle and she advised she would pass the information along. Officer advised couple to use common sense when parking as well.

• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer check for a vehicle on Springville Avenue; unable to locate vehicle.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer; unused syringe found in the pocket of a subject in her company. Syringe will be disposed of properly; no drugs were found.

• Caller advised he heard two large explosions north of North Countyline and Thomas streets. Officer in the area confirmed with dispatch that he heard an explosion and advised it could have been a transformer blowing due to power outage.

• A loose dog was reported near the entrance of a West High Street business; the male brown and black Basset hound appeared to have broken off it’s chain and was impounded.

• A car was impounded after it was discovered the vehicle registration was to be confiscated per the directions of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar during a traffic stop on East Lytle Street. Reinhart’s Auto Body towed the car to the shop where it was inventoried and impounded.

• Caller complained that a red “beater” car drove through her yard and someone was pounding on her front door. Subject believed it was her intoxicated nephew but requested extra patrol in the Kennedy Lane area.

• Complainant reported hearing someone knock on her bedroom window and requested an officer to check the area; officer was unable to locate anything suspicious.

Wednesday:

• Subject advised of a situation that had happened; they were advised incident was a civil issue.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock; assistance was rendered.

• A caller reported a small child was walking unattended near North Vine Street and Park Avenue; child was no longer in the area when officers arrived.

• An insurance company employee requested assistance with help lifting a motor scooter recovered from a College Avenue address.

• Tiffin Police Department asked for assistance and for officers to check for vehicle that was reported for unauthorized use; vehicle was not located.

• Findlay Police Department requested a welfare check on Bannister Street; juvenile was taken to the hospital and the family accompanied her.

• Citizen requested assistance in a vehicle unlock on Fall Street.

• Officers performed building checks on Columbus Avenue, Plaza Drive and East Lytle Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock for a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier on Adams Street.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject she believes is stalking her; she advised she observed a male wearing dark clothing and a hat near her home. Caller advised it is an ongoing issue.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS transported a highly intoxicated subject possibly overdosing on medication from the 500 block of North Poplar Street to the hospital at 3:09 a.m. Subject had made threats of harming themselves.

